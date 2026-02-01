Arsenal transfer news: Oleksandr Zinchenko fee revealed as Ajax confirm permanent signing

By Ben Knapton | 01 Feb 2026 18:19

Arsenal have confirmed the permanent exit of an experienced defender following the termination of a loan agreement.

As expected, the January transfer window has been a quiet one on the incomings and outgoings front for the Gunners, who have not welcome a single new face to the Emirates this winter.

Arsenal had also sanctioned just one departure before the weekend, offloading Ethan Nwaneri to Marseille on a straight loan deal until the end of the season.

No other members of Mikel Arteta's existing first-team squad are expected to depart before the window slams shut on Monday, but up until recently, the Premier League leaders were in protracted talks to get Oleksandr Zinchenko off of the books.

The Ukraine international was loaned to Nottingham Forest for the first half of the campaign but failed to excel at the City Ground, and he was deemed surplus to requirements under Sean Dyche earlier this winter.

Arsenal confirm Oleksandr Zinchenko permanent transfer to Ajax

© Imago

Arsenal and Forest eventually agreed to terminate the left-back's loan deal, and he has now departed the Gunners on a permanent basis for Dutch giants Ajax on an initial six-month contract.

"Oleksandr Zinchenko has joined Ajax in a permanent transfer," Arsenal said in a statement. "Alex’s season-long loan with Nottingham Forest has been ended by mutual consent, and the defender now moves to the Netherlands to join the Eredivisie side.

"We thank Alex for his contribution to the club and wish him and his family well in their new chapter. The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes."

Zinchenko will wear the number 47 shirt for Ajax, who sit fourth in the Eredivisie table with 38 points from 21 matches, a whopping 18 adrift of leaders PSV Eindhoven.

The Amsterdam giants' director of football Marijn Beuker told the club's official website: "With Oleksandr, we are bringing in an experienced player who gives us an immediate quality boost in the pursuit of Champions League football.

"As a left-back he is tactically strong, provides defensive stability and fits perfectly with our way of playing. Oleksandr has proven in the Premier League that, in addition to his defensive qualities, he can also play an important role in build-up play and breaking lines. We are therefore very pleased that he will strengthen our squad at least until the summer."

Zinchenko leaves Arsenal having registered three goals and five assists in 91 appearances for the club since his arrival in 2022, winning one Community Shield and playing a key role in their 2022-23 Premier League title push.

How much will Arsenal receive for Oleksandr Zinchenko?

© Imago

Arsenal paid a premium to bring Zinchenko to the Emirates from Manchester City - £30.3m to be exact - but the Gunners have now apparently made a major loss on the 29-year-old.

According to Transfermarkt, Ajax have paid just €1.5m (£1.3m) to bring Zinchenko to Amsterdam, although Arsenal were at risk of losing the versatile defender on a free transfer in the summer.

Zinchenko could make his Ajax debut when the Dutch titans face AZ Alkmaar in their next Eredivisie clash on Sunday, February 8.