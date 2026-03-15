Arsenal transfer news: Andre Berta prepares ‘formal offer’ to land Bayern Munich midfielder

By Saikat Mandal | 15 Mar 2026 14:56

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Leon Goretzka, with the midfielder set to become available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich confirmed in January that Goretzka will leave the club this summer, bringing an end to his eight-year spell in Bavaria.

The German international joined Bayern from Schalke 04 in the summer of 2018 and went on to enjoy a trophy-laden spell, scoring 48 goals in 299 appearances while winning six Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Although the experienced midfielder has made 17 league starts under Vincent Kompany this season, he has largely been overlooked in the Champions League, falling behind Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic in the pecking order.

Arsenal were previously linked with a move for Goretzka in January but refrained from making a formal approach, having been given the impression that the midfielder preferred to remain at the Allianz Arena until the end of the campaign to honour his commitment to Bayern.

Andrea Berta prepares formal offer for Leon Goretzka?

© Imago / IMAGO / Revierfoto

The experienced midfielder is unlikely to be short of suitors, with Tottenham Hotspur also believed to be interested, while several Italian clubs, including AC Milan, are reportedly monitoring his situation.

Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal are among the frontrunners to secure the German international’s signature, particularly after he hinted at a desire to experience football abroad.

According to TeamTalk, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is preparing to submit a formal offer in an attempt to bring Goretzka to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Goretzka is believed to earn around £6m per year, a figure Arsenal would comfortably be able to match, especially given that no transfer fee would be required.

Do Arsenal really need to sign Leon Goretzka?

© Imago

Arsenal currently sit comfortably at the top of the Premier League table, and the prospect of Champions League football next season could make them an attractive destination for the Bayern midfielder.

While there is always room for elite talent in any top squad, Arsenal already possess a well-stocked midfield filled with players entering their prime years. Goretzka’s experience and physical presence could certainly add valuable depth and leadership.

The financial appeal of signing an experienced player on a free transfer may ultimately prove the biggest factor behind Arsenal’s interest, although the club have traditionally preferred to invest in younger talents with long-term potential.