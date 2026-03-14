Arsenal transfer news: New Leon Goretzka competition emerges as 'contact' made for Bayern Munich midfielder

By Darren Plant | 14 Mar 2026 09:50

Arsenal reportedly face fierce competition in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

At the end of his eighth season at the Allianz Arena, Goretzka will depart Bayern to take on a new challenge.

With a formal announcement having already been made with regards to his future, foreign clubs are in a position where they will be looking to hold pre-contract discussions with the 31-year-old.

Over the past week, it has been suggested that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has identified the Germany international as one of two possible free transfers ahead of the summer window.

However, according to Goal, any effort to acquire the services of Goretzka will not be straightforward.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Which club will join Arsenal in Goretzka race?

The report alleges that AC Milan have already made contact with the representatives of Goretzka.

Milan are said to view any deal to sign the long-serving Bayern man as similar to how they brought in Luka Modric from Real Madrid.

While it is claimed that Arsenal remain in 'pole position', Milan appear determined to add experience and quality to their engine room.

Nevertheless, the demands of Goretzka's team could prove to be an issue. As well as a yearly wage in the region of €7m (£6.07m), a signing-on bonus could equate to a similar amount.

Inter Milan - the current Serie A leaders - are also said to be monitoring the situation.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Will Goretzka have a preference?

As someone who has made 17 starts in the Bundesliga this season, the assumption is that Goretzka will prefer to move to a club where he is first choice.

Given the depth of Arsenal's midfield contingent, it is questionable whether that would be achievable at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Goretzka will also want to move to a club that regularly challenges for silverware. He has contributed to 15 trophies during his time at Bayern.