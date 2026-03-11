Arsenal transfer news: Andrea Berta 'preparing' surprise double free agent swoop ahead of summer window

By Lewis Blain | 11 Mar 2026 12:49

Arsenal and their summer recruitment plans are already gathering momentum as the club looks to strengthen a squad capable of competing for major honours again next season.

With sporting director Andrea Berta overseeing planning behind the scenes, the north London outfit are carefully weighing up how best to improve depth without limiting their ability to make a marquee signing.

That strategy could lead to a surprise double move for two experienced German internationals available on free transfers.

Arsenal consider signing both Leon Goretzka and Julian Brandt on free transfers

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are 'preparing' to make formal offers for Leon Goretzka and Julian Brandt ahead of the summer transfer window.

It's thought that the German midfield duo are expected to become free agents at the end of the season, thus making them two of the most attractive opportunities on the market.

The Gunners' hierarchy previously opened talks with Goretzka’s representatives after the midfielder confirmed he would leave Bayern Munich at the end of his contract.

Meanwhile, the Borussia Dortmund maestro has been in contact with several Premier League sides as he weighs up a move to England.

Arsenal’s recruitment team believe the pair’s experience at the top level of European football makes them ideal additions to the squad for next season.

Bargain double swoop allows Mikel Arteta to focus funds on other Arsenal transfer needs

Landing both players without paying transfer fees could have a significant impact on Arsenal’s wider transfer strategy.

The club remain keen to make a major investment on the left wing this summer, per the aforementioned report. It is a position viewed internally as one of the most important areas to strengthen.

By securing Goretzka and Brandt on free transfers, the north Londoners would retain the financial flexibility needed to pursue a high-profile attacking addition.

Not the first time Arsenal have eyed cheap transfers to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad depth

Arsenal have increasingly shown a willingness to target value opportunities in the market - for example, signing players like Christian Norgaard and Jorginho - as they build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts.

For Mikel Arteta, experienced players who can provide depth without huge fees can be just as valuable as big-money signings.

Goretzka would add physicality and leadership in midfield, while Brandt’s creativity and versatility could strengthen Arsenal’s attacking options and offer an alternative playmaker to captain Martin Odegaard.

With the club aiming to challenge domestically and in Europe again next season, smart additions like these could prove vital.