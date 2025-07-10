Arsenal confirm the £12m signing of Christian Norgaard from Brentford, and the 31-year-old immediately follows in the footsteps of Aaron Ramsey in North London.

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of experienced Danish midfielder Christian Norgaard from Brentford in a deal worth a reported £12m.

The 31-year-old becomes the Gunners' third signing of the summer after Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi, and the North London giants are understood to have paid £10m up front for the midfielder.

Brentford could receive another £2m in add-ons for Norgaard, who is expected to play second fiddle to Zubimendi in the Jorginho role during the 2025-26 season.

Speaking to arsenal.com in his first interview, Norgaard admitted that he almost gave up his dream of playing in the Champions League, but he is now relishing the opportunity to compete in Europe's top competition with the Gunners.

"You can get almost emotional because maybe it was a dream that I've given a little bit up on coming towards the later stage in my career," the former Fiorentina man said.

"I've just turned 31 and had signed a new deal with Brentford. Of course, there's always a little chance that a miracle could happen with Brentford, but it was probably unrealistic to play Champions League with them.

“Now, I get to hear the anthem and be a part of a Champions League campaign. It's a childhood dream and something I didn't think would be possible. So it's something I'm really, really happy about."

Arteta: 'Norgaard will bring invaluable qualities to Arsenal'



Bringing a wealth of experience. Christian Nørgaard is a Gunner ✍️ pic.twitter.com/hggNBiopmT

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 10, 2025

Meanwhile, head coach Mikel Arteta expressed his belief that Norgaard would bring "invaluable" qualities to his Arsenal squad, adding: "We’re delighted to welcome Christian to Arsenal.

"He is an international player with a wealth of experience of the Premier League. He has proven leadership skills and a strong character which will be invaluable to our squad.

"He is a strong midfielder with excellent tactical awareness and versatility. He also has physical presence and intelligence which will give us added depth and balance.

"Christian will bring a lot to the group both on and off the pitch, and we’re excited to start working with him in this next chapter of his career. We welcome Christian and his family to Arsenal."

During a successful six-year stint at Brentford, Norgaard played a pivotal role in the Bees' meteoric rise from a Championship team to a European-chasing Premier League club, playing 196 matches in all tournaments.

The Denmark international produced 13 goals and 18 assists for Brentford in that time, including five strikes and four helpers in 34 games during his final Premier League season under Thomas Frank last term.

Norgaard will immediately be integrated into the Arsenal first-team setup and could make his unofficial debut for the Gunners in their first pre-season match against AC Milan in Singapore on July 23.

Norgaard takes Aaron Ramsey's old Arsenal shirt number

The 31-year-old has been bestowed with a new shirt number at Arsenal, as he will don the number 16 jersey that has been vacant since Rob Holding left the club at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Prior to Holding inheriting the 16 shirt, that number was worn by Wales legend Aaron Ramsey during his first eight years at the Emirates Stadium, including his breakthrough 2013-14 season under Arsene Wenger.

Fellow midfielder Mathieu Flamini also donned the '16' in his first spell at Arsenal, prior to which left-backs Sylvinho and Giovanni van Bronckhorst had the same shirt in their possession during the Highbury days.