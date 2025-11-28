Arsenal can unleash Bukayo Saka in surprise role against Chelsea as Gunners Invincible makes Noni Madueke suggestion

By Ben Knapton | 28 Nov 2025 18:00 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 20:06

Bukayo Saka could be fielded in a surprise role during Arsenal's clash with Chelsea in order to accommodate a returning goalscoring teammate, a Gunners legend has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Mikel Arteta's men make the short trip across the capital for this weekend's headline Premier League fixture with their closest challengers, who are six points adrift of them in the top-flight table with almost a third of the season gone.

Neither camp could be in better spirits after their midweek Champions League successes, which saw Chelsea take down Barcelona 3-0 and Arsenal deservedly overcome Bayern Munich 3-1, although the latter result was partially overshadowed by Leandro Trossard's muscular injury.

Thankfully for Arteta, Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke both came off the bench to score against the German champions after recovering from their own problems, and the pair are competent alternatives for Trossard on the left-hand side.

Arsenal icon Ray Parlour expects Martinelli to start at Stamford Bridge, but he has questioned whether Saka could be unleashed on the left wing to allow Madueke free rein of the right flank against his old club.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal: Bukayo Saka at left wing for the Gunners?

“Madueke is a really good impact player to come on, but I think he might go Martinelli," Parlour told Sports Mole. I don't know what Chelsea's situation will be, whether they stay with Reece James going into central midfield, or will he go back to a right-back and they'll play a little bit more direct.

“I think Martinelli would be the one that comes in. Madueke, he's got pace, but he plays more down the right-hand side. Saka will play on that right-hand side, and Martinelli's probably more suited for that left-hand side.

"If Madueke’s in his mind, maybe Saka could go on that left-hand side - he's played it before. But I think he will stick with Saka on the right.

"Martinelli should come in and play on that left-hand side, and the impact sub would be Madueke coming on with his pace, especially towards the last 25 minutes.

“The big question is though, he's going back to his old club. Maybe that sways him [Arteta] a little bit, but I think he might go Martinelli on the left-hand side.”

Saka memorably started out as a left-back in the senior Arsenal team, and according to Transfermarkt, he has played 43 games for the Gunners as either a left-winger or left midfielder, but none since the 2021-22 season.

Why Arsenal should accept a draw against Chelsea

Arsenal are visiting a stadium they have not suffered defeat at for over seven years, and their overall record against Chelsea also makes for extremely pleasant reading, having gone unbeaten against the Blues on all grounds since August 2021.

However, Parlour is of the view that a draw would not be a poor result for the three-time Premier League champions, even if it allows Manchester City to reduce the gap to five points with victory over Leeds United.

“I'll take a draw," Parlour added. "Arsenal have got a very good record at Chelsea. It’ll be interesting to see who has the most possession. Arsenal are very good at keeping the ball, but Chelsea are dangerous as well.

“Estevao looks an unbelievable talent, Neto has stepped up, I like the midfield - Caicedo has been excellent. The battle of the weekend is in that central midfield area, with Zubimendi, Rice, who's playing out of his skin at the moment, but then you've got Fernandez, Caicedo, and whoever else plays in there.

“That’s where you can dictate possession and that's where a lot of games are won. But Chelsea are not playing against a team that's going to play the offside – they’re playing against good defensive units. Whether he goes back to Delap up front, Arsenal have got to be solid in the first 15-20 minutes.

“After beating Barcelona, they're going to be on the front foot. You're away from home, so just keep it tight, and you're always going to get chances against Chelsea. Barcelona had some great chances, but it's all about taking them and staying in the game really.”

Parlour also delivered his verdict on whether the title is Arsenal's to lose if they can secure three points against Chelsea, warning the Gunners that both Manchester City and Liverpool are capable of repeating a magnificent Arsene Wenger feat.

Ray Parlour was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of NetBet Online Casino.