Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal: Mikel Merino slams "horrible" Moises Caicedo tackle as Gunners set unwanted record

By Ben Knapton | 30 Nov 2025 19:36 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 19:54

Arsenal goalscorer Mikel Merino has revealed that his ankle went "all the way" as he slammed Moises Caicedo's red card-worthy tackle in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

The Blues went down to 10 men midway through a bad-tempered first half, when Caicedo was penalised for a terrible challenge on the former Real Sociedad midfielder.

Merino got to a loose ball ahead of the Ecuador international, who followed through with his studs up and clearly caught Merino on the ankle with an outstretched leg.

Both men were left in a heap on the ground, but after receiving treatment, Caicedo was initially given a yellow card by referee Anthony Taylor before the official was sent to the monitor.

After reviewing the incident a few times, Taylor upgraded Caicedo's punishment to a red card, the first of the South American's career and Chelsea's sixth of the season in all competitions.

"I knew it was a horrible challenge and it was going to be a red card" ?



Mikel Merino on the challenge he faced from Moisés Caicedo. pic.twitter.com/HaDzIMLVht — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 30, 2025

Speaking to Sky Sports News after the game, Merino labelled Caicedo's tackle "horrible" and claimed he knew that the Chelsea man would be taking an early bath in the immediate aftermath.

"I felt my ankle go all the way but luckily I have very mobile ankles and body. I knew it was a horrible challenge and it was going to be a red card," the Spain international said.

Merino was then asked if he had spoken to Caicedo following the tackle, to which he gave a curt two-word reply, responding: "No. Nothing."

Despite playing with a numerical disadvantage for more than half of the game, Enzo Maresca's men battled hard and took a warranted lead early in the second 45 minutes through Trevoh Chalobah's header.

However, Mikel Merino's own aerial effort stole a point for the North London giants, who end gameweek 13 with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League table.

Before Taylor ejected Caicedo from the field of play, the on-field referee did not hesitate to caution players from both clubs, but predominantly those in red and white.

It took just five minutes for the yellow card to be whipped out - to Martin Zubimendi - and all of Marc Cucurella, Cristhian Mosquera and Riccardo Calafiori were in Taylor's book before the half-hour mark.

Thanks to Zubimendi, Mosquera and Calafiori's indiscretions, Arsenal set an unwanted club record, as Sunday's game marked the first time on record that they had at least three players booked in the first 30 minutes of a Premier League match.

Piero Hincapie, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Viktor Gyokeres were also booked later on in the match, but none of them incurred any suspensions, as opposed to Caicedo.

The Chelsea man now begins a three-game ban for serious foul play, meaning he will miss the Blues' clashes with Leeds United, Bournemouth and Everton next month.