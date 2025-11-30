Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Mikel Merino rescues Gunners after Moises Caicedo red

By Ben Knapton | 30 Nov 2025 11:02 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 18:38

​​​​​​Arsenal let a golden opportunity slip through their fingers at Stamford Bridge as 10-man Chelsea deservedly claimed a point from a 1-1 Premier League draw.

Needle and bite was in plentiful supply in the first half of Sunday's derby, as Anthony Taylor booked no fewer than four players in the opening 30 minutes, before inevitably brandishing the red card not long after.

While Arsenal collected the yellows, the red went to a man in blue, as Moises Caicedo was dismissed for a terrible tackle on Mikel Merino after a VAR review.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the hosts remained in the ascendancy and deservedly broke the deadlock at the start of the second period, as Trevoh Chalobah's delicate header from a corner nestled into the far side of the net.

However, Arsenal's own heading hero - Mikel Merino - brought the Gunners level just shy of the hour mark, seemingly setting the tone for an unmissable final 30 minutes.

The Gunners' huffing and puffing was futile, though, and their lead at the top of the Premier League table is now five points following Manchester City's success at Leeds United; Chelsea remain six points behind the Gunners.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea's dogged display with 10 men should not come as too much of a surprise - the Blues are more than used to going a man down these days - but take nothing away from the hosts' heart tonight.

As soon as the first whistle blew, the Club World Cup winners looked the more up for the fight, hustling and harrying their rivals at every opportunity and stifling creativity from the likes of Eberechi Eze.

Once again, though, Chelsea's indiscipline was a key feature of the contest, and Caicedo could have few complaints about his dismissal, which now carries a three-game domestic suspension.

Nevertheless, Maresca's men - backed by their partisan crowd - never lost belief after going down to 10 and ended the game with more shots than Arsenal, who had one of those all-too familiar days in front of goal barring Merino's latest crucial intervention.

Claiming a point away to a team who have just decimated Barcelona should be celebrated, and some Gooners may look on the bright side of Sunday's stalemate, but the players' abject looks at full time indicated that this was a big chance missed.

CHELSEA VS. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS

Moises Caicedo red card vs. Arsenal (38th min, Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal)

Moisés Caicedo has been SENT OFF for this challenge on Mikel Merino ? pic.twitter.com/02bxHYVYth — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 30, 2025

Caicedo's sheer tenacity was a welcome feature of the first 30 minutes, but the Ecuadorian's determination is now his downfall!

The Chelsea man goes in hard and recklessly on Merino's ankle with his studs, and after a VAR review, Anthony Taylor sends him for an early bath.

Trevoh Chalobah goal vs. Arsenal (48th min, Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal)

Bedlam inside Stamford Bridge as Trevoh Chalobah gives Chelsea the lead! ? pic.twitter.com/eKKAPYemXX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 30, 2025

And the set-piece kings are beaten at their own game!

Reece James whips in a fine inswinging corner, Chalobah wins the header at the near post and sees his effort drift into the far side of the net!

Mikel Merino goal vs. Chelsea (59th min, Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka's whipped cross is headed home by Mikel Merino to bring Arsenal level ? pic.twitter.com/uYyUohRfL6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 30, 2025

That man in the box again!

Bukayo Saka squares up to Cucurella in the right-hand side of the penalty area, and the Chelsea man - being on a yellow card - cannot get too tight to him.

Saka capitalises on the opportunity to deliver a pinpoint cross, and Merino has acres of space in between blue shirts to nod home a close-range equaliser.

MAN OF THE MATCH - REECE JAMES

The brave Robert Sanchez deserves a shout-out, but captain courageous James was here, there and everywhere for the Blues, whose inspired performance with 10 men was no thanks in no small part to their skipper's outstanding display.

Not only delivering the assist for Chalobah's opener, James won a magnificent 11 of his 12 duels - including all six on the ground - and drew four fouls to preserve a potentially precious point for the Blues.

CHELSEA VS. ARSENAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Chelsea 38%-62% Arsenal

Shots: Chelsea 11-7 Arsenal

Shots on target: Chelsea 4-4 Arsenal

Corners: Chelsea 3-3 Arsenal

Fouls: Chelsea 12-13 Arsenal

BEST STATS

70% - Mikel Merino has scored his 10th Premier League goal, seven of which have been headed (70%). Among all non-defenders with 10+ goals in the competition's history, only James Scowcroft (71% - 10/14) has scored a higher ratio with his head. Bonce. pic.twitter.com/kaYg3664uE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 30, 2025

3 - For the first time on record (from 2006-07), Arsenal have seen three players carded in the opening 30 minutes of a Premier League game. Feisty. pic.twitter.com/WHjz4NaqR3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 30, 2025

1 - Moisés Caicedo has received his first red card in the Premier League in his 130th appearance. He is the seventh Chelsea player to be sent off against Arsenal in the competition, and first since David Luiz in September 2017. Studs. pic.twitter.com/rEAgqjMPS1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 30, 2025

Bukayo Saka has his first assists in the Prem since November of 2024.



Exactly 365 days. pic.twitter.com/k6mw3ADZ4p — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) November 30, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

The London derbies come thick and fast for Arsenal, who now host Brentford on Wednesday evening before a trip to Aston Villa next Saturday lunchtime.

As for Chelsea, the Blues' midweek game takes them to Leeds United on December 3, before another away day at Bournemouth next Saturday afternoon.