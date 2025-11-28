Team News: Everton vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 28 Nov 2025 17:30 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 18:39

Everton welcome Newcastle United to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for their latest Premier League fixtures on Saturday evening.

The Toffees claimed a memorable 1-0 win with 10 men at Manchester United on Monday, while the Magpies lost 2-1 away against Marseille in the Champions League on Tuesday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

EVERTON

Out: Idrissa Gueye (suspended), Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Merlin Rohl (hernia), Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh), Nathan Patterson (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

NEWCASTLE

Out: Will Osula (ankle), Yoane Wissa (knee), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Emil Krafth (knee)

Doubtful: Sven Botman (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Thiaw, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon