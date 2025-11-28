Team News: Everton vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Everton welcome Newcastle United to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for their latest Premier League fixtures on Saturday evening.
The Toffees claimed a memorable 1-0 win with 10 men at Manchester United on Monday, while the Magpies lost 2-1 away against Marseille in the Champions League on Tuesday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
EVERTON vs. NEWCASTLE UNITED
EVERTON
Out: Idrissa Gueye (suspended), Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Merlin Rohl (hernia), Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh), Nathan Patterson (groin)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry
NEWCASTLE
Out: Will Osula (ankle), Yoane Wissa (knee), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Emil Krafth (knee)
Doubtful: Sven Botman (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Thiaw, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon