Chelsea vs. Arsenal: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League London derby

By Ben Knapton | 28 Nov 2025 15:20 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 15:20

The stakes could hardly be higher for Sunday's Premier League main event, in which London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal will collide at Stamford Bridge in what is a top-of-the-table battle at the time of writing.

The first-placed Gunners boast a six-point buffer over the second-placed Blues, although Enzo Maresca's men could be bumped off the silver medal position by Manchester City if the Sky Blues get the better of Leeds United on Saturday.

However, little can dampen the spirits at Stamford Bridge right now after Chelsea deservedly overcame 10-man Barcelona 3-0 in Tuesday's Champions League encounter, while they have also won each of their last three Premier League contests by an aggregate score of 6-0.

One night after Chelsea's famous beating of Barca, Arsenal ended multiple years of hurt against Bayern Munich by taking down the German giants 3-1 in North London, thanks to goals from Jurrien Timber, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Chelsea and Arsenal.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 211

Chelsea wins: 66

Draws: 60

Arsenal wins: 85

Always an eagerly-anticipated London derby and one that first took place back in 1907 - when Arsenal were prefixed with Woolwich - there have now been 211 meetings between the Gunners and Chelsea in all tournaments.

The head-to-head edge belongs to the men in red and white, as Arsenal have conquered Chelsea 85 times while suffering 66 defeats, and the two capital outfits have shaken hands on a draw on 60 occasions.

With the Blues experiencing a couple of years of decline and Arsenal rising from the ashes under Arteta, the Gunners have asserted their dominance over Chelsea in recent times, going unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games against them.

That streak includes a 5-0 humiliation at the Emirates during the final few weeks of the 2023-24 season, where Kai Havertz bagged a brace against his old team, before Mikel Merino's header settled a tight and tetchy contest in March 2025.

The two aberrations in that sequence were a 1-1 draw in West London in November 2024 a 2-2 stalemate at Stamford Bridge in October 2023, prior to which Arsenal defeated Chelsea 3-1 at the Emirates (May 2023), 1-0 away from home (November 2022) and 4-2 at the Bridge (April 2022).

Not since the second gameweek of the 2021-22 season have Chelsea got one over their London rivals, earning a 2-0 Emirates victory thanks to Romelu Lukaku and Reece James, and they have to go all the way back to August 2018 for their last home win against Arsenal.

Also familiar foes at Wembley, Arsenal and Chelsea clashed in the 2017 and 2020 FA Cup finals - both of which were won by the Gunners - but the Blues denied Unai Emery's side an elusive continental crown with a 4-1 Europa League final demolition in the 2018-19 season.

Arsenal's perennial nemesis during his time in the Premier League, Didier Drogba scored an unrivalled 13 goals in this fixture, while Thierry Henry and ex-Chelsea Bobby Tamling boast 10 efforts of their own in this London derby.

Last 20 meetings

Mar 16, 2025: Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Nov 10, 2024: Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Apr 23, 2024: Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Oct 21, 2023: Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

May 02, 2023: Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Nov 06, 2022: Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Apr 20, 2022: Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal (Premier League)

Aug 22, 2021: Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

May 12, 2021: Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2020: Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Aug 01, 2020: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea (FA Cup Final)

Jan 21, 2020: Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 29, 2019: Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

May 29, 2019: Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal (Europa League Final)

Jan 19, 2019: Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Aug 18, 2018: Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Jan 24, 2018: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea (EFL Cup Semi-Finals)

Jan 10, 2018: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal (EFL Cup Semi-Finals)

Jan 03, 2018: Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Sep 17, 2017: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

