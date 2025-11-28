Chelsea lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Premier League London derby as Cole Palmer decision revealed

By Ben Knapton | 28 Nov 2025 14:52 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 15:09

Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer is finally fit to return for the Blues, against none other than Premier League leaders Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The former Manchester City product has not played since September 20 owing to a combination of groin and toe injuries, but Enzo Maresca revealed at his pre-match press conference that Palmer is not only fit again, but OK to start.

The England international has made just four appearances this season, though - and none for a little over two months - so a spot on the bench is far more likely while he builds his match fitness back up.

With Palmer missing against Barcelona in midweek, Enzo Fernandez operated as the most advanced midfielder with Pedro Neto, Estevao Willian and Alejandro Garnacho exposing the Blaugrana's high line in a comprehensive 3-0 victory.

Maresca's tactics worked a treat on Tuesday, but against a robust Arsenal side who will not employ such methods, this game is surely made for a Liam Delap.

The former Ipswich Town man and Joao Pedro are both likely to return to the final third, where Estevao has surely done enough to hold his place alongside Neto too.

Fernandez would therefore drop back to re-form the £200m double pivot with Moises Caicedo, allowing captain Reece James to return to his familiar right-back role as Malo Gusto drops out of the side.

Wesley Fofana's perpetual fitness concerns could also lead to a recall for Tosin Adarabioyo, who put in a team-of-the-week-worthy performance during last weekend's 2-0 victory over Burnley.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; James, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Pedro, Neto; Delap

> Click here to see how Arsenal could line up for this game