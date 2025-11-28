Chelsea injury news: Major Cole Palmer update provided by Enzo Maresca ahead of Arsenal showdown

By Darren Plant | 28 Nov 2025 14:23 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 14:41

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has revealed that Cole Palmer is available to feature against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Blues head into the Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge sitting six points adrift of the Gunners in the table.

While Chelsea have not necessarily missed Palmer in recent matches, there has been growing anticipation ahead of a return for the England international.

Palmer has not featured since September 20, largely due to a groin injury, but fracturing the small toe on his left foot in an accident at home last week kept him on the sidelines for the Champions League meeting with Barcelona earlier this week.

However, speaking at a press conference on Friday afternoon, Maresca revealed that the 23-year-old is back in contention.

Maresca provides Palmer injury update

When quizzed on whether Palmer is fit enough to play and start, Maresca replied: "He's available for both."

Later in the media briefing, the Italian added: "Everyone is happy. The teammates are happy.

"We are all happy and the most important thing is that Cole is happy because at the end, a football player, they want to play games and make sessions every day."

Although Maresca acknowledged the excitement ahead of Palmer's return, he hinted that he would err on the side of caution regarding his minutes.

He said: "He is, as you said, probably our best player. We are happy that he is back. Now we need to give him time to be 100% fit.

"He has done fantastic in the past and no doubt he is going to do very well for this club in the future."

Will Palmer start against Arsenal?

With Maresca publicly stating that Palmer is not 100% fit, he will surely only be selected on the substitutes' bench against Arsenal.

The Italian must decide how to line up in the middle of the pitch, deciding whether Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez will be joined by Andrey Santos or Joao Pedro.

Pedro Neto and one of either Estevao Willian or Alejandro Garnacho will start on the flanks, essentially ensuring that Palmer will have to bide his time.

Chelsea follow Sunday's game with three successive away trips with just three days in between each of them. As such, it makes sense to use Palmer accordingly in those trips to Leeds United, Bournemouth and Atalanta BC.