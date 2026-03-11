Preview: Alaves vs Villarreal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 11 Mar 2026 13:29 , Last updated: 11 Mar 2026 13:32

Villarreal will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a clash against Alaves on Friday evening.

The Yellow Submarine are currently fourth in the La Liga table, level on points with third-placed Atletico Madrid, while Alaves are 16th, only two points above the bottom three.

Match preview

Alaves will enter Friday's match off the back of successive defeats, including a 3-2 reverse to Valencia last time out, and they are currently down in 16th position in the table.

The Basque outfit have not been victorious in Spain's top flight since the end of January, picking up two points from their last five matches, which has left them only two points above the bottom three and very much involved in a relegation battle.

The Blue and Whites have picked up 19 points from their 13 home league matches this season, and it is fortunate that their record in front of their own fans is relatively solid, as it has been a struggle on their travels during the 2025-26 campaign.

Alaves actually beat Villarreal 1-0 in the corresponding match between the two sides last season, but it was 3-1 to the Yellow Submarine when the pair locked horns in January.

Interestingly, it is Alaves that lead the overall head-to-head between the two teams, recording 16 wins to Villarreal's 14, while there have also been three draws.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Villarreal have not actually beaten Alaves away from home since January 2020, with their last four successes over the Basque outfit coming in front of their own supporters.

The Yellow Submarine will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 victory over Elche, with the result leaving them in fourth spot in the table, boasting a record of 17 wins, three draws and seven defeats to collect 54 points.

Marcelino's side are level on points with third-placed Atletico Madrid and would therefore move into third spot in the table if they avoid defeat on Friday, while they sit 11 points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis.

Villarreal are in an incredibly strong position when it comes to finishing in the top four, and they have managed to pick up 20 points from their 13 away league matches this season.

A win on Friday would move Marcelino's side to within six points of second-placed Real Madrid, who remain without the services of a number of important players.

Alaves La Liga form:

WLDDLL

Alaves form (all competitions):

LLDDLL

Villarreal La Liga form:

WLWWLW

Team News

© Imago

Alaves will be without the services of two players through suspension on Friday, with Ander Guevara and Jon Pacheco both sent off against Valencia last time out.

However, both Victor Parada and Pablo Ibanez will return after missing the Valencia game due to suspensions of their own.

Carlos Protesoni was substituted in the first half of the team's last game and is set to be absent on Friday, but the home side have no other injury concerns.

As for Villarreal, Pau Cabanes, Logan Costa, Juan Foyth and Willy Kambwala remain unavailable for selection due to injury problems.

Ayoze Perez and Pau Navarro, meanwhile, are both doubts, with the pair facing late fitness tests before it can be determined whether they are available.

Tajon Buchanan was Villarreal's star player against Elche, and the attacker is set to continue in a wide area, with Nicolas Pepe likely to feature through the middle.

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Tenaglia, Yusi, Parada, Otto; Perez, Guridi, Blanco, Suarez; Boye, Martinez

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Luiz Junior; Mourino, Veiga, Marin, S Cardona; Buchanan, Comesana, Gueye, Moleiro; Pepe, Mikautadze

We say: Alaves 1-2 Villarreal

Quique Sanchez Flores lost his first game as Alaves head coach last time out, and we are expecting another defeat for the Spaniard here; Villarreal are in charge of a top-four spot in the table and should be able to navigate their way to all three points.

