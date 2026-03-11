Five free agents Man United could sign this summer including an in-demand striker and two Bundesliga midfielders

By Matt Law | 11 Mar 2026 14:35 , Last updated: 11 Mar 2026 14:37

Manchester United are expected to be active this summer, with the Red Devils looking to boost their squad in a number of important areas.

Securing a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign would certainly boost their transfer budget for the summer, but there will not be unlimited funds, so the club may need to be inventive in order to achieve their ambitions in the market.

With that in mind, Sports Mole takes a look at five players who the Red Devils could sign this summer for free, with their contracts at their respective clubs set to expire in June 2026.

© Imago

Vlahovic's contract at Juve is due to expire this summer, and the 26-year-old's future is currently the subject of much speculation.

Barcelona have allegedly cooled their interest, while Juve are hopeful of signing the Serbia international to a new deal, but his future is up in the air.

With Joshua Zirkzee set to move on this summer, Man United will need to add some competition for Benjamin Sesko, and it would be a major statement of intent if the Red Devils were able to bring Vlahovic to Old Trafford.

The attacker has a record of 64 goals and 16 assists in 162 appearances for the Old Lady, and players of his calibre - and indeed age - do not often become available for free.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Bournemouth have allegedly accepted that they will not be able to sign Senesi to a new contract, and the interest in the centre-back is growing.

Juventus, Barcelona and Liverpool are among the teams to be linked with the 28-year-old, who has made 30 appearances for Bournemouth during the 2025-26 campaign.

Man United may need to add another centre-back to their squad this summer, as there are ongoing concerns surrounding Matthijs de Ligt's chronic back issue, while Harry Maguire's contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Senesi is now a proven performer in the Premier League, and it appears likely that he will be joining a major club this summer, with Man United a potential destination.

© Imago

Brandt does not particularly fit the brief when it comes to Man United's summer plans, but the chance to sign the 29-year-old on a free transfer should interest the Red Devils.

It has already been confirmed that the Germany international is leaving Dortmund - the club that he has represented on 298 occasions, scoring 56 goals and registering 69 assists.

The German has played almost 400 times in the Bundesliga during his career and is on 82 Champions League appearances, scoring nine goals and registering 12 assists.

Brandt is also a 48-time Germany international, and he would be an alternative to Bruno Fernandes or indeed a potential replacement for the Portuguese, should he decide to leave the 20-time English champions in search of pastures new.

© Imago

Mingueza will be a very interesting free agent this summer if Celta are unsuccessful in their attempts to keep hold of the former Barcelona defender.

The 26-year-old has made 33 appearances for Celta this season, while he has represented the club on 133 occasions since arriving from Barcelona.

Mingueza, who is a four-time Spain international, is capable of operating in a number of different positions, including as a centre-back and a wing-back.

Man United want to add some quality at full-back this summer, and Mingueza certainly fits the bill, with the defender potentially earning a move to a major club at the end of the season.

© Imago / IMAGO / Revierfoto

Goretzka will be leaving Bayern on a free transfer at the end of the season, and there is currently a host of speculation surrounding the Germany international.

The 31-year-old is being heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, while Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be keen, but Man United should also be in the race.

The Red Devils will sign at least two central midfielders this summer, and Goretzka could be one of them, with the German perfect for the Premier League due to his physicality.

Goretzka has made 298 appearances for Bayern, including 65 Champions League outings, while he has been capped on 67 occasions by Germany.

The midfielder is set to be one of the biggest movers in terms of the free agent market, and it would be a surprise if Man United were not considering a summer deal.