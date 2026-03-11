Jadon Sancho is one of Man United's worst-ever signings - what comes next for the 25-year-old forward?

By Matt Law | 11 Mar 2026 09:02 , Last updated: 11 Mar 2026 09:03

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly considering making a move to re-sign Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

The Englishman's deal with Man United will expire on June 30, and it is understood that the club have already made the decision to release him on a free transfer.

Sancho has had a disastrous spell at Old Trafford, only managing 12 goals and six assists in 83 appearances for the club since a move from Dortmund in the summer of 2021.

Man United paid in the region of £73m for Sancho, who was seen as one of the best forwards in European football at the time of the transfer.

However, the 25-year-old has never been able to show his best form at Old Trafford, and he will go down as one of the club's worst-ever signings considering the cost of the deal.

© Imago

Dortmund 'considering' third Sancho spell

Sancho is currently on loan at Aston Villa, scoring once and registering one assist in 28 appearances for Unai Emery's side during the 2025-26 campaign.

The forward did have a relatively successful loan spell at Chelsea last term, scoring five goals and registering 10 assists in 41 appearances, but the Blues decided against signing him on a permanent basis and had to pay a penalty fee of £5m to Man United.

Sancho has played the best football of his career for Dortmund, and according to Sky Sports News, the Bundesliga giants are considering bringing him to the club for the third time.

Across two spells with BVB, the Englishman has managed 53 goals and 67 assists in 158 appearances in all competitions.

Sancho's Man United contract will expire this summer

Sancho initially represented Dortmund between 2017 and 2021 ahead of a move to Man United, before returning to the German club on loan in 2024.

Dortmund are said to have held 'internal talks' over a return for Sancho, and it is understood that the forward is willing to take a pay cut to return to the Bundesliga outfit.

However, there are concerns among senior figures at the club over whether a third spell at Signal Iduna Park would be the right decision.

Sancho has only scored nine goals since the end of the 2022-23 campaign, demonstrating his struggles, but the fact that he is available on a free transfer this summer means that there is still plenty of interest in his services.