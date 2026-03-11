Preview: Wrexham vs Swansea City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 11 Mar 2026 10:38 , Last updated: 11 Mar 2026 10:38

Wrexham play host to Swansea City on Friday night looking for the win that they need to kick-start their bid to reach the playoffs.

At a time when the home side sit in sixth position in the Championship table, Swansea make the trip for the all-Welsh showdown trailing their opponents by just the five points.

Match preview

After the praise that they received for almost dumping Chelsea out of the FA Cup, Wrexham had the unenviable task of having three days to shake off 120 minutes against the world champions for arguably their biggest game of the season.

Victory over Hull City would have taken Phil Parkinson's side into fifth position in the table - ahead of their opponents - with a game in hand.

Instead, Wrexham conceded goals either side of half time and succumbed to a 2-1 defeat, their fifth in 19 Championship matches at the Racecourse Ground.

Albeit heading into this fixture with a game in hand on many of the teams below them, the five-point gap to Swansea emphasises that Wrexham are at increasing risk of dropping outside of the top six.

Their home form is proving to be a major issue, with three defeats coming from their last six such fixtures. Despite impressing on their travels, six of their last 10 matches are away from home.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Swansea have been poor in games played away from their home ground for much of the campaign, recently losing five times across a six-match stint.

However, while Vitor Matos and his players seemingly only had pride to play for at one point last week, successive victories over Stoke City and Portsmouth have changed that perception.

Eleven defeats had been posted in 17 away fixtures before two first-half goals helped secure a 2-1 victory at Fratton Park on Tuesday night.

Matos has now won 11 of his 22 matches in charge in all competitions. Since his appointment on November 24, Swansea have accumulated the same amount of points (35) as Wrexham, albeit having played one game more.

Across that period, Swansea have put together the joint fourth-best defensive return, conceding just 22 goals from 21 games.

Wrexham Championship form:

L D W W W L

Wrexham form (all competitions):

D W W W L L

Swansea City Championship form:

L W D L W W

Team News

© Imago

Wrexham were dealt a major blow in midweek when Kieffer Moore was ruled out for a number of weeks with a tendon injury.

George Dobson serves the second of a three-match ban, but Issa Kabore may be considered for a recall after his substitute outing versus Hull.

Oliver Rathbone could take the spot of Zak Vyner in central midfield, while any other alteration may be dependent on whether Parkinson wants to introduce fresh legs for a third game, which includes extra time, in the space of a week.

With Zeidane Inoussa and Adam Idah the only injury issues, Matos has the option of selecting an unchanged Swansea XI.

If alterations are made, Marko Stamenic and Malick Yalcouye are both options to return in midfield.

Despite being withdrawn before the hour mark at Fratton Park, top goalscorer Zan Vipotnik will lead the line for the visitors.

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; Kabore, Rathbone, O'Brien, Thomason; Windass, Broadhead; Smith

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Key, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon; Franco, Stamenic, Galbraith; Ronald, Vipotnik, Eom

We say: Wrexham 1-1 Swansea City

With the pressure ramping up on Wrexham, Swansea will sense an opportunity to catapult themselves into the hunt for the final playoff spot. However, the occasion may benefit the home side, leading us to predict an entertaining share of the spoils.

