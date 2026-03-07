Wrexham vs. Chelsea team news: Liam Rosenior makes nine changes for FA Cup tie

By Darren Plant | 07 Mar 2026 16:38 , Last updated: 07 Mar 2026 16:51

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has made nine changes to his starting lineup for Saturday's FA Cup fifth round tie at Wrexham.

From the team that began the Premier League fixture at Aston Villa on Wednesday night, only Jorrel Hato and Alejandro Garnacho have retained their places.

Filip Jorgensen, Wesley Fofana, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer have all been left out of the squad.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez returns between the sticks, while Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile are provided with rare starts.

Romeo Lavia returns to the first XI for the first time since November 5, with Liam Delap starting down the centre of the attack.

With five defenders featuring in the team, either Acheampong or Hato are expected to move into central midfield, unless Rosenior switches to a back three.

Marc Cucurella, Dario Essugo - after injury - and Marc Guiu will all be hopeful of minutes at some point in the game.

© Imago

Wrexham make three changes for Chelsea game

Meanwhile, Phil Parkinson has made three changes to his Wrexham starting lineup for the game in North Wales.

Zak Vyner, Ryan Longman and Sam Smith have all been introduced into the first XI.

Issa Kabore, Nathan Broadhead and Kieffer Moore are the trio to drop out of the team.

Wrexham XI: Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; Longman, Dobson, Thomason, Rathbone, Vyner; O'Brien, Smith

Subs: Ward, Scarr, Brunt, Barnett, Keillor-Dunn, Windass, Broadhead, Rodriguez, Moore

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Sarr; Hato, Lavia, Santos; Neto, Delap, Garnacho

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Gusto, James, Chalobah, Cucurella, Essugo, Derry, Guiu, Joao Pedro