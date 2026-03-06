Everton transfer news: Chelsea player ‘firmly on their radar’ as five summer targets are identified

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Mar 2026 18:14

Chelsea striker Liam Delap is one of five targets identified by Everton ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report.

After a few frustrating seasons battling to avoid relegation from the Premier League, the Toffees are in now danger of the drop this term and are contenders to qualify for European competition, as they sit eighth in the table and just five points behind rivals Liverpool in sixth spot.

Qualifying for Europe would strengthen Everton’s chances of recruiting some of their top targets in the summer, and one name ‘firmly on their radar’ is 23-year-old Delap, according to TEAMtalk.

The Toffees are said remain content with their current centre-forward options in Beto and Thierno Barry, the latter of whom arrived at the Hill Dickinson Stadium for £27m last summer.

However, the report adds that David Moyes’s side will consider launching a bid for Delap, who is viewed as a potential long-term solution up front, even though he turned down Everton last summer in favour of joining Chelsea.

Delap has struggled to make the desired impact at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Ipswich for £30m, with injuries, ill-discipline and the recent form of Joao Pedro resulting in a lack of game time.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Delap, Wilson, Grealish all wanted by Everton this summer

Everton are also believed to be keen to bolster their options out wide, with Fulham’s Harry Wilson ‘admired’ by the Toffees at a time when competition for his services is fierce.

Wilson, 28, has been a standout performer for the Cottagers this season, scoring nine goals and registering six assists in 27 Premier League appearances, but speculation over the winger’s future is rife as he is out of contract in the summer.

The Toffees are also exploring a permanent deal for on-loan Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish, but his £300,000-a-week wages could prove to be stumbling block.

Grealish, 30, quickly established himself as a first-team regular under Moyes and was enjoying life on Merseyside until he sustained a stress fracture in his foot in January, which is set to keep him sidelined for the rest of the season.

© Imago / Sportimage

Bueno, Mingueza emerge a full-back targets for Everton

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk claims that Everton will look to strengthen the full-back department this summer and have identified Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Hugo Bueno as a potential left-back target.

Bueno, 23, is likely to leave Molineux this summer, with the Old Gold expected to drop down to the Championship, but Everton may face competition from European-qualified teams for his services.

Former Barcelona right-back Oscar Mingueza - now at Celta Vigo - is also said to be on Everton’s radar and the 26-year-old set to be available on a free transfer as his contract expires at the end of the season.

Interest in both players comes at a time when 19-year-old Adam Aznou has been tipped to head out on loan next season, while Nathan Patterson 'could be sold permanently' by the Toffees to raise funds for new recruits.