Preview: Fenerbahce vs Samsunspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 06 Mar 2026 22:45

Fenerbahce are looking to regain momentum as they battle to stay within touching distance in the Turkish Super Lig title race, and hosting a faltering Samsunspor on Sunday will offer some optimism in this quest.

The Yellow Canaries have fallen four points behind league leaders Galatasaray with 10 matches left to play, and with the pacesetters facing Besiktas in a major derby this weekend, the hosts will look to capitalise on any potential slip-up.

Match preview

Fenerbahce may feel frustrated with their recent results as the gap to Galatasaray has widened despite opportunities to close it – when the league leaders lost to Konyaspor recently, the Yellow Canaries were unable to take advantage.

That same weekend they conceded deep into stoppage time to draw 1-1 with Kasimpasa, and they followed that with another frustrating outing against Antalyaspor – trailing 2-0 in that match, Fenerbahce had to rally late to salvage a 2-2 draw, dropping more valuable points in the title race.

Those two draws also came around their Europa League exit at the hands of Nottingham Forest, increasing the pressure on the Istanbul giants to deliver success domestically.

The Yellow Canaries responded positively in midweek by advancing in the Turkish Cup after a commanding 4-0 win away at Gaziantep FK, and they will hope to carry that momentum into Sunday’s league clash.

Despite being the only team in the Super Lig still unbeaten after 24 matches (15 wins and nine draws), Fenerbahce know that a sequence of victories is essential if they are to catch Galatasaray during the final stretch of the season.

However, recent meetings with Samsunspor have been difficult to separate, with the last four league encounters between the sides ending in draws, though encouragingly for the hosts, they did secure a convincing 2-0 victory over Samsunspor in the Turkish Cup back in January.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Ironically, the Samsin side arrive in Istanbul in a similar run of form, having also drawn their last two league matches as part of a four-game winless sequence in the Super Lig.

Thorsten Fink’s side have struggled in front of goal during that period, failing to score in either of their last two league outings – in the goalless draw with bottom side Fatih Karagumruk they failed to register a shot on target, while their stalemate with Gaziantep saw them produce three efforts on target but still come away without a goal.

Interestingly, the Red Lightning have looked far more dangerous in cup competitions, as in between those two league draws, they scored six goals across two cup matches, first thrashing KF Shkendija 4-0 in the second leg of their Europa League knockout playoff before beating Antalyaspor 2-0 in the Turkish Cup on Thursday.

Nevertheless, the last two league meetings between Samsunspor and Fenerbahce have finished goalless, a result that would likely satisfy the visitors more than the hosts in this context.

Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig form:

D

W

W

W

D

D

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

W

L

D

W

D

W

Samsunspor Turkish Super Lig form:

D

W

L

L

D

D

Samsunspor form (all competitions):

L

W

D

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Middle East Images

Fenerbahce will remain without Edson Alvarez, who continues to recover from an ankle injury, while Caglar Soyuncu is also sidelined with a muscle problem.

Anderson Talisca is unavailable due to a hamstring issue, and Nelson Semedo is a doubt after sustaining an injury in the cup win over Gaziantep.

There was better news for the Yellow Canaries in that match, as goalkeeper Ederson returned from injury and is expected to keep his place in goal, though Milan Skriniar remains out but could return ahead of the derby against Besiktas next month.

Samsunspor also travel with several injury concerns. Bedirhan Cetin is sidelined with a knee problem, while Afonso Sousa continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Emre Kilinc will miss the match due to a calf tear, and Jaures Assoumou has been ruled out after suffering a grade three injury to the medial collateral ligament of his right knee during the draw with Gaziantep.

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Gunok; Semedo, Demir, Oosterwolde, Muldur; Guendouzi, Kante; Nene, Asensio, Akturkoglu; Cherif

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Yavru, Sakta, Drongelen, Tomasson; Makoumbou, Ntcham; Assoumou, Holse, Mendes; Ndiaye

We say: Fenerbahce 2-1 Samsunspor

Fenerbahce should view this fixture as a major opportunity to return to winning ways, especially with Galatasaray facing a difficult derby this weekend.

While Samsunspor have proven stubborn opponents in recent meetings, their attacking struggles and injury concerns could prove costly in Istanbul, as the hosts possess greater depth and quality – and if they maintain the attacking rhythm shown in midweek, they should create enough chances to break the deadlock and secure a valuable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.