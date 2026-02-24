Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Fenerbahce: Predicted XI for Europa League knockout round playoff second leg

By Oliver Thomas | 24 Feb 2026 16:05 , Last updated: 24 Feb 2026 17:15

Nottingham Forest are set to be without six players for Thursday’s Europa League knockout round playoff second leg against Fenerbahce at the City Ground.

Chris Wood, Nicolo Savona, John Victor and Willy Boly are all nursing knee injuries, and Matz Sels (hip) is also sidelined, while January signing Luca Netz have been left out of Forest’s updated Europa League squad.

Fellow new recruit Stefan Ortega was a late addition to Forest’s Europa League squad and kept a clean sheet in the 3-0 first-leg triumph over Fenerbahce last week. The German is expected to retain his spot between the sticks on Thursday.

New head coach Vitor Pereira will consider naming the same starting lineup for the third game in a row, with Ola Aina, Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo - who scored against Fenerbahce last time out - and Neco Williams all available to continue in the back four.

Morgan Gibbs-White - another goalscorer from the first leg - Elliot Anderson and Ryan Yates are all just one booking away from a suspension, but they are all strong contenders to start against Fenerbahce, with latter two set to battle with Ibrahim Sangare for a start in centre-midfield.

Omari Hutchinson and Callum Hudson-Odoi have been preferred on the flanks under Pereira, but Dan Ndoye, Nicolas Dominguez and James McAtee will all be hoping to force their way into the first XI this time around.

Igor Jesus is the joint-top goalscorer in this season’s Europa League (seven), netting his most recent goal in the first leg, and he could lead the line once again ahead of 6ft 7in Napoli loanee Lorenzo Lucca.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup: Ortega; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Sangare; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus