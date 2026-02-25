Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Fenerbahce injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 25 Feb 2026 20:00

Nottingham Forest welcome Fenerbahce to the City Ground for the second leg of their Europa League knockout round playoff on Thursday night.

The Tricky Trees secured a statement 3-0 first-leg victory in Istanbul last week, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

NOTT'M FOREST

Out: Chris Wood (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee), John Victor (knee), Willy Boly (knee), Matz Sels (groin), Luca Netz (ineligible)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ortega; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Sangare; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

FENERBAHCE

Out: Jayden Oosterwolde (groin/suspended), Fred (suspended), Edson Alvarez (ankle), Milan Skriniar (adductor), Caglar Soyuncu (muscle), Anderson Talisca (muscle), Ederson (hamstring), Anthony Musaba (ineligible), Mert Gunok (ineligible)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Cetin; Semedo, Demir, Efe, Muldur; Brown, Guendouzi, Kante; Asensio, Cherif, Akturkoglu