Nottingham Forest vs. Fenerbahce team news: Vitor Pereira makes six changes for Europa League playoff game

By Darren Plant | 26 Feb 2026 18:48 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 19:03

Nottingham Forest head coach Vitor Pereira has made six changes to his starting lineup for the second leg of the Europa League playoff tie against Fenerbahce.

Holding a 3-0 lead from the first game in Turkey, Pereira has taken the opportunity to rotate his squad ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The most notable selection is the inclusion of defender Jair Cunha, who has not featured since the FA Cup tie at Wrexham on January 9.

Morato appears in line to move to left-back, while Ryan Yates has been selected in the engine room.

James McAtee is provided with just his ninth start of the season, with Morgan Gibbs-White being rested by Pereira.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Lucca gets the nod down the centre of the attack as a replacement for Igor Jesus, who has netted seven goals in this season's Europa League.

© Imago / Seskim Photo TR

Fenerbahce missing star names for Forest game

As for Fenerbahce, Domenico Tedesco has selected a weakened starting lineup for the fixture at the City Ground.

Midfielder Fred is suspended, while goalkeeper Ederson, defenders Milan Skriniar and Caglar Soyuncu and attacker Anderson Talisca are all absent through injury.

Matteo Guendouzi appears in line to deputise in the centre of defence, with N'Golo Kante taking his place in midfield.

However, Nelson Semedo and Marco Asensio have each been left on the substitutes' bench, one which only features seven players with two of them goalkeepers.

Nottingham Forest XI: Ortega; Williams, Cunha, Murillo, Morato; Yates, Anderson; Hutchinson, McAtee, Dominguez; Lucca

Subs: Gunn, Willows, Sangare, Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Ndoye, Jesus, Bakwa, Milenkovic, Aina, Abbott

Fenerbahce XI: Cetin; Muldur, Guendouzi, Demir, Brown; Aydin, Yuksek, Kante; Nene, Cherif, Akturkoglou

Subs: Asensio, Biterge, Ceylan, Ekici, Mercan, Semedo, Uregan