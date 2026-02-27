Preview: Antalyaspor vs Fenerbahce - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 27 Feb 2026 19:01

With their European campaign now over, Fenerbahce must turn their full attention to the Turkish Super Lig title race, beginning with Sunday’s trip to Antalyaspor.

The Yellow Canaries missed the chance to capitalise on Galatasaray’s slip-up against Konyaspor last weekend, managing only a home draw with Kasimpasa, and they now sit two points adrift of the summit.

Match preview

Fenerbahce’s Europa League exit at the hands of Nottingham Forest has left them wounded, their continental ambitions extinguished and their domestic hopes sharpened into even greater focus.

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg of their knockout play-off, they travelled to England needing something special, and while a brace from Kerem Akturkoglu secured a 2-1 victory on the night, the damage had already been done, as they bowed out 4-2 on aggregate.

That elimination means Domenico Tedesco’s side must now navigate the psychological pressure of a tightly contested title race, though their league form remains resilient, as they are unbeaten domestically; however, the inability to seize momentum last weekend may yet prove costly.

After Galatasaray’s 2-0 defeat at Konyaspor opened the door, Fenerbahce had the opportunity to draw level on points, and they appeared to have done just that when Marco Asensio struck in the 95th minute, only for the Canaries to concede six minutes later, settling for a frustrating 1-1 draw.

History, though, favours the visitors in this fixture, with Fenerbahce unbeaten in their last 12 competitive meetings with Antalyaspor, recording nine wins and three draws, and have won each of the last seven encounters, including a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Antalyaspor have been well beaten in this fixture in recent years, failing to score in the last four meetings between the sides, conceding nine goals in that span.

Yet there are signs that the hosts may draw some encouragement, with Fenerbahce failing to keep a clean sheet in their last six matches across all competitions, offering the Antalya side hope that they can at least breach the visitors’ defence.

The Scorpions appointed Sami Ugurlu in early January following the departure of Erol Bulut, seeking a lift in their survival battle, and results under Ugurlu have been mixed.

Heavy setbacks, including a 6-0 Turkish Cup thrashing by Igdir and 1-0 league defeats to fellow strugglers Fatih Karagumruk and Kayserispor, have contrasted with encouraging victories over Samsunspor (3-1) and Genclerbirligi (2-1), as well as a credible 1-1 draw with Trabzonspor.

Now three points clear of the relegation zone, Antalyaspor will hope to continue their tendency under Ugurlu to raise their level against stronger opposition.

Antalyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

D

W

D

L

W

L

Antalyaspor form (all competitions):

W

D

L

L

W

L

Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig form:

W

D

W

W

W

D

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

D

W

Team News

Antalyaspor head into this contest with an almost fully fit squad, as Ramzi Safuri remains the only major doubt after missing the previous match through injury.

Swiss midfielder Samuel Ballet, who scored twice against Samsunspor but sat out the defeat to Kayserispor due to suspension, is available again and could provide a timely attacking boost.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, are dealing with several significant absences, with leading scorer Anderson Talisca sidelined with a hamstring injury, as is goalkeeper Ederson.

Midfielder Edson Alvarez is out with an ankle problem, while central defenders Milan Skriniar and Caglar Soyuncu are unavailable due to groin and muscle injuries respectively, leaving Tedesco short of options at the back.

Antalyaspor possible starting lineup:

Julian; Balci, Turkmen, Sari, Paal; Dikmen, Saric; Ballet, Ceesay, Karakoc; Van de Streek

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Gunok; Semedo, Demir, Oosterwolde, Muldur; Guendouzi, Kante; Nene, Asensio, Akturkoglu; Cherif

We say: Antalyaspor 1-2 Fenerbahce

With Europe behind them, Fenerbahce must respond in the Turkish Super Lig title race, and while their dominance over Antalyaspor in recent years is significant, defensive lapses remain a concern.

However, while the hosts are competitive under Ugurlu, Fenerbahce's greater quality and urgency should prevail in this one.

