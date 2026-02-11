Preview: Antalyaspor vs Samsunspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 11 Feb 2026 18:06

Antalyaspor and Samsunspor will both be aiming to bounce back from disappointing defeats in the Turkish Super Lig when they meet at Corendon Airlines Park on Friday evening.

The Scorpions were stunned 1-0 by bottom side Fatih Karagumruk last time out, while the Red Lightning suffered a heavy 3-0 home defeat to Trabzonspor.

Match preview

Antalyaspor had appeared to be building momentum after a victory over Genclerbirligi was sandwiched between draws against Kasimpasa and Trabzonspor.

However, that progress quickly unravelled, beginning with a humiliating 6-0 thrashing by lower-league Igdir in the Turkish Cup, before last weekend’s narrow league defeat in Istanbul.

Conceding inside five minutes against Karagumruk proved costly, and even more concerning was their lack of attacking threat, managing just one shot on target against the league’s second-worst defence.

Despite the setback, Sami Ugurlu’s side remain four points above the relegation zone, although their recent form now raises questions about their ability to extend that cushion, having gone three successive competitive matches without a win (1D, 2L).

There is, however, some encouragement in their recent record against Samsunspor, with Antalyaspor winning the last two meetings between the sides, both by a 2-1 scoreline.

They have also triumphed in each home league fixture since the visitors returned to the top flight three seasons ago, and will now be hoping to make it three consecutive home victories in this fixture.

Interestingly, before this season the home side had won every league meeting since 2023, a trend Antalyaspor broke earlier in the campaign with an away success, something Samsunspor will now be eager to replicate.

Thomas Reis’s men may have been outclassed by Trabzonspor without registering a single shot on target, but they can take encouragement from their away form in 2026, having avoided defeat in both of their Super Lig road trips so far (1W, 1D).

Prior to that loss, the Red Lightning were unbeaten in five competitive matches, winning three and drawing two, and they appeared to be building momentum.

However, their overall form has dipped compared to last season, with Samsunspor currently seventh on 30 points, sitting 10 adrift of the top four, making a European return via the league increasingly unlikely.

A growing concern has been their lack of attacking output, with just two goals scored across four league matches this year, an issue Reis has attributed to poor service to his forwards and one he must quickly address if his side are to push for a top-five finish.

Antalyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

L

L

D

W

D

L

Antalyaspor form (all competitions):

L

D

W

D

L

L

Samsunspor Turkish Super Lig form:

L

L

D

D

W

L

Samsunspor form (all competitions):

W

D

D

W

W

L

Team News

Antalyaspor have been boosted by the return of long-term absentee Erdogan Yesilyurt, who recently recovered from a knee injury and made the bench last time out, and could feature here.

However, Abdulkadir Omur has picked up an injury, Bunyamin Balci is suspended after accumulating yellow cards, while Ramzi Safuri remains a doubt.

Samsunspor are expected to remain without Cetin Bedirhan and Tanguy Coulibaly, who are both recovering from knee injuries, while Afonso Sousa is sidelined with an ankle problem.

Emre Kilinc is also likely to miss out again, having been absent for the last seven matches, and Antoine Makoumbou is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Antalyaspor possible starting lineup:

Julian; Tivsiz, Turkmen, Sari, Paal; Dikmen, Saric; Storm, Ceesay, Karakoc; Van de Streek

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Gonul, Satka, Van Drongelen, Yavru; Yuksel, Cift; Tavsan, Kayan, Assoumou; Ndiaye

We say: Antalyaspor 1-1 Samsunspor

Antalyaspor’s home record against Samsunspor offers encouragement, but their recent dip in confidence and attacking struggles remain concerns.

Meanwhile, the visitors have shown resilience on the road in 2026, even if goals have been hard to come by, but with neither side in free-scoring form, a closely fought contest appears likely, with a low-scoring draw the most probable outcome.

