Celtic transfer news: Martin O'Neill issues word of caution over new signing Tomas Cvancara before Hearts clash

By Oliver Thomas | 22 Jan 2026 13:15 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 13:21

Celtic have announced the signing of striker Tomas Cvancara from Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach, subject to international clearance.

The 25-year-old has joined the Hoops on an initial loan deal until the end of the season and there is an option to make the transfer permanent in the summer for a reported £7m.

Cvancara has become Celtic’s second signing of the January transfer window after full-back Julian Araujo, who recently joined on loan from Bournemouth.

“It’s a massive honour to sign for this club," Cvancara told Celtic’s official website. “I am so excited to get started and make my own contribution to the team.

"We have lots of challenges ahead of us and I am ready to get going and do everything I can to meet these and bring success to our brilliant supporters.

“Celtic is one of the great names in world football and I am delighted to be here to play my part.”

Who is Celtic’s new signing Tomas Cvancara?

Born in Neratovice, Czechia, Cvancara began his career with Jablonec before making the move to Czech First League giants Slavia Prague, where he scored 24 goals in 49 appearances in the 2022-23 season.

After one year with Slavia, Cvancara was then signed by Borussia Monchengladbach, but he struggled to make his mark in the Bundesliga and scored only eight goals in two seasons before being loaned out to Turkish club Antalyaspor last summer.

The 6ft 2in striker found the net just once in 11 Turkish Super Lig appearances during the first half of this season, and he is now keen to reignite his career and scoring form with Celtic.

While interim head coach Martin O'Neill is pleased with the arrival of Cvancara, he has suggested that the striker is not the "immediate answer" to his team's problems.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

O’Neill gives honest verdict on Celtic’s new signing Cvancara

Asked at a recent press conference whether Cvancara compares to former Celtic strikers John Hartson and Chris Sutton, O’Neill said: "No, he's not a target man, believe it or not. He's not really the John Hartson type, or the type when Chris played alongside Henrik Larsson.

“He's quick, he's agile, and he wants to prove himself, but if you think he's the immediate answer to any sort of problem we have, I'm not sure I'd throw that sort of responsibility on him."

Following confirmation of Cvancara’s arrival, O’Neill has since added: "We are delighted to welcome Tomas to the club, we believe he has some real qualities and we think he will be an import addition to the squad going forward."

Cvancara could be available to make his Celtic debut in a top-of-the-table showdown with Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday.

The Hoops currently sit second in the table and can ill-afford to drop any more points, as they already sit six points behind Hearts at the summit.