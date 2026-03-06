Preview: Rangers vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 06 Mar 2026 13:06 , Last updated: 06 Mar 2026 13:07

Rangers and Celtic will clash for the second time in seven days when they meet at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the Scottish FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Old Firm rivals could not be separated last Sunday, with the Bhoys coming from behind to secure a 2-2 draw.

Match preview

Rangers endured a difficult start to the term under Russell Martin, but there have been significant improvements at Ibrox since Danny Rohl's arrival at the club.

After recording only five wins, six draws and six defeats under Martin, Rohl has subsequently overseen 17 wins, seven draws and suffered only six defeats in 30 matches.

In that time, the Gers have won 14, drawn six and lost just one Scottish Premiership fixtures, guiding Rangers rapidly up the standings and into the title race.

However, four draws in their last six matches has allowed Hearts to extend their lead back to six points over the Gers, while Celtic have also moved above Rangers in the standings.

Rohl's side will be particularly disappointed with the most recent of those stalemates, having squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with their Old Firm rivals last Sunday.

The two rivals will meet once again at Ibrox on Sunday, and the Gers will be eager to avoid another slip-up and secure the victory to book their place in the semi-finals of the Scottish FA Cup.

The Gers will draw confidence from their dominant record in this competition, winning 5-0 and 8-0 in the last two rounds against Annan Athletic and Queen's Park respectively.

Furthermore, Rangers have a fantastic recent record against their Old Firm rivals, losing only one of their last seven clashes with Celtic, recording three wins and three draws in that time.

Celtic will, however, be encouraged by their superb second-half comeback to draw with the Gers last weekend, featuring a 91st-minute equaliser from Reo Hatate.

The Bhoys built on that result with a 2-1 win against Aberdeen in midweek, lifting Celtic above Rangers and into second place in the Scottish Premiership, only five points behind leaders Hearts.

Celtic have climbed back into the title race thanks to their improved results since Martin O'Neill's return to the job in January.

After Wilfried Nancy's disastrous tenure, O'Neill has quickly turned Celtic's fortunes around, recording 10 wins, three draws and losing only two of his 15 matches at the helm.

Those results include victories over Auchinleck Talbot (2-0) and Dundee (2-1) in the last two rounds of the Scottish FA Cup, setting up this quarter-final tie.

The Bhoys will be eager to record their first triumph over Rangers at Ibrox since September 2023, especially as Celtic look to go one step further than their devastating penalty defeat to Aberdeen in last term's Scottish FA Cup final.

Rangers Scottish Cup form:

W W

Rangers form (all competitions):

W W D W D D

Celtic Scottish Cup form:

W W

Celtic form (all competitions):

W L L W D W

Team News

Rangers are dealing with injury issues to Connor Barron, Bailey Rice and Derek Cornelius.

Youssef Chermiti scored a brace in last weekend's Old Firm, including a stunning overhead kick, and the striker should lead the line again on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Celtic are without Arne Engels, Callum Osmand, Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota due to ongoing fitness problems.

Benjamin Nygren came off the bench to score the winner in Celtic's triumph over Aberdeen in midweek, and the attacking midfielder should come back into the starting team on Sunday.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Sterling, Souttar, Fernandez, Rommens; Raskin, Chukwuani; Skov Olsen, Moore; Diomande, Chermiti

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Sinisalo; Araujo, Arthur, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Hatate; Tounekti, Nygren, Maeda; Cvancara

We say: Rangers 2-1 Celtic

Rangers have a superb recent record in the Old Firm, and despite Celtic's fight back last weekend, we are backing the Gers to get over the line this time around and book their place in the semi-finals.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.