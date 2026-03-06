Preview: Caykur Rizespor vs Antalyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 06 Mar 2026 22:45

Caykur Rizespor are looking to win three straight matches in the Turkish Super Lig for the first time this season when they take on Antalyaspor at Caykur Didi Stadyumu on Sunday.

The Black Sea Sparrowhawk recorded two successive league victories for the first time recently, though a cup exit followed that run, and they will now hope to return to winning ways in the league.

Match preview

Rizespor travelled to Istanbul for a Turkish Cup clash against a red-hot Besiktas and despite a spirited performance and a goal that briefly unsettled the hosts, the Black Sea side eventually fell to a heavy 4-1 defeat which ended their cup campaign.

Their focus now returns to the league, where they recently recorded their first set of wins in 2026, with Recep Ucar’s side first defeating Kocaelispor 2-0 before following it up with an impressive 3-0 victory against Kasimpasa, results that have lifted them into 10th place in the standings.

One of the most encouraging aspects of those victories was their defensive solidity, with Rizespor scoring five goals while conceding none across the two matches, marking their first clean sheet since a 3-0 win over Eyupspor back in December.

They will now aim to rediscover that same balance as they chase a league double over Antalyaspor for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign, having won the reverse fixture earlier this season by an entertaining 5-2 scoreline.

Historically, Rizespor have also enjoyed this matchup on home soil, winning the last five meetings and remaining unbeaten in the last six when hosting Antalyaspor, a trend that should provide plenty of confidence ahead of Sunday’s clash.

Antalyaspor, meanwhile, arrive struggling for consistency, currently on a three-match winless run across all competitions.

Their most recent outing ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw with Fenerbahce in the league, a result sandwiched between a league defeat to Kayserispor and a 2-0 loss against Samsunspor in the Turkish Cup on Thursday.

That draw with Fenerbahce brought mixed emotions, as the Scorpions raced into a two-goal lead before conceding twice in a chaotic encounter that even featured both sides scoring own goals.

The larger concern for Sami Ugurlu’s men is their broader form, with just one victory from their last seven competitive matches, a slump that has left them only four points clear of the relegation zone.

Their away record offers little encouragement either, as Antalyaspor are winless in their last seven competitive matches on the road, drawing two and losing five, including defeats in their last two league trips which came against sides currently sitting in the bottom three.

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

D

D

L

D

W

W

Caykur Rizespor form (all competitions):

D

L

D

W

W

L

Antalyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

W

D

L

W

L

D

Antalyaspor form (all competitions):

L

L

W

L

D

L

Team News

Rizespor head into this clash without defender Khusniddin Alikulov, who has been sidelined with an injury since January, while on-loan forward Halil Dervisoglu will miss the match due to yellow card accumulation.

Dervisoglu’s absence is expected to open the door for Ali Sowe to return to the starting lineup for the first time since last month’s defeat to Galatasaray, giving the striker another opportunity to end a goal drought that stretches back to December.

Romanian winger Valentin Mihaila has been in fine form recently, scoring in each of his last two league appearances to take his tally to five goals in the Super Lig, and he will be a key attacking threat as the hosts look to extend their winning run.

Antalyaspor are monitoring the fitness of Ramzi Safuri, who remains their main injury doubt after missing the last three matches, while Lautaro Giannetti is also being assessed after he was forced off with an injury during the draw with Fenerbahce.

Midfielder Sander van de Streek scored his fourth league goal of the campaign in that match, and the Dutchman will be hoping to score in consecutive games once again after achieving a similar feat earlier in January.

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Pala, Sagnan, Akaydin, Hojer; Laci, Antalyalii, Olawoyin; Mihaila, Sowe, Mebude

Antalyaspor possible starting lineup:

Julian; Turkmen, Dzhikiya, Sari, Paal; Dikmen, Ceesay; Ballet, Storm, Sinik; Van de Streek

We say: Caykur Rizespor 2-1 Antalyaspor

Rizespor appear to have rediscovered their rhythm in the league and their strong home record in this fixture could prove decisive.

Antalyaspor’s struggles away from home and inconsistent recent form leave them vulnerable, especially against a side that has shown improved defensive organisation in recent weeks.

While the visitors have the quality to cause problems on the counterattack, Rizespor’s confidence and momentum at Caykur Didi Stadyumu should give them the edge.



