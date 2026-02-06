Preview: Caykur Rizespor vs Galatasaray - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 06 Feb 2026 10:58 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 10:59

Galatasaray make the trip to the Rize City Stadium to face Caykur Rizespor on Sunday looking for the win that would strengthen their hold of top spot in the Super Lig table.

At a time when the visitors hold a three-point advantage over second position, their hosts are down in 12th place after a recent poor run of form.

Match preview

When Galatasaray resumed Super Lig action in 2026 with a 1-1 draw at home to Gazientep, the door was left ajar for fierce rivals Fenerbahce.

However, the defending champions have since responded with back-to-back victories over Fatih Karagumruk (3-1) and Kayserispor (4-0) respectively.

Although Okan Buruk will not get carried with beating the bottom two clubs in the division, recording maximum points ensured that they capitalised on Fenerbahce being held by Goztepe.

With a three-point lead and superior goal difference, Galatasaray have regained the momentum in the title race ahead of two important domestic fixtures to be played before the start of their Champions League playoff tie with Juventus.

Buruk's biggest concern will be the lack of clean sheets in all competitions. In nine matches since the start of 2026, Galatasaray's only shutout has come in the 4-0 win over Kayserispor on Monday night.

© Imago / BSR Agency

Rizespor are also struggling to keep out the opposition with seven matches having come and gone in all competitions without a clean sheet.

Recep Ucar's team have also failed to win in any tournament since their 5-2 triumph over Gazientep on December 17, a run lasting six fixtures.

While that is hardly the greatest preparation ahead of facing Galatasaray, Rizespor earned a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw with sixth-placed Istanbul Basaksehir last weekend.

That has since been followed by a 1-1 draw with third tier outfit Beyoglu Yeni Carsi in the Turkish Cup, another fixture in which they struggled for goals at their home ground.

Just 10 strikes have been recorded in as many Super Lig games at the Rize City Stadium during 2025-26.

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

D W L L D D

Caykur Rizespor form (all competitions):

L L L D D D

Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig form:

W W W D W W

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

D D W L W W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Having made widespread changes for the midweek cup tie, Ucar is expected to revert to a similar team that started the Istanbul Basaksehir fixture last weekend.

Despite being used in an unfamiliar central role in that fixture, Valentin Mihaila netted his third goal of the campaign, and the Romania international is in line to retain his place.

Adedire Mebude - a recent arrival from Westerlo - made his first Rizespor start in the Turkish Cup, but the Scotland Under-21 international is likely to drop back down to the substitutes' bench.

While Ahmed Kutucu and Mauro Icardi got on the scoresheet against Istanbulspor in the Turkish Cup, Noa Lang and Victor Osimhen are in line to start on the left flank and in attack respectively.

Mario Lemina is serving a one-match ban for four yellow cards. Kaan Ayhan featured in midfield in midweek and could earn just a second league start of the season.

Leroy Sane is expected to miss a third game in a row through ligament damage, but Sacha Boey and Renato Nhaga are options to be included in the squad after their arrivals earlier this week.

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Canpolat; Sahin, Mosci, Akaydin, Hojer; Antalyali, Laci; Olawoyin, Milhaila, Zeqiri; Sowe

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Sallai, Sanchez, Bardakci, Elmali; Ayhan, Torreira; Akgun, Sara, Lang; Osimhen

We say: Caykur Rizespor 1-3 Galatasaray

With Caykur Rizespor earning a surprise draw at the home of Istanbul Basaksehir last time out, they are seemingly beginning to regain some belief in their play. However, we can only back Galatasaray to come through in relatively comfortable fashion, even if they concede a rare goal on away territory.

