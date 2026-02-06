Preview: Sassuolo vs Inter Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 06 Feb 2026 10:23 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 10:32

Unbeaten in 11 Serie A matches, league leaders Inter Milan will aim to keep their foot on the pedal by beating Sassuolo on Sunday evening.

Inter have raced clear of the pack at the start of 2026, and they can extend their advantage over second-placed rivals AC Milan to eight points with another victory this weekend.

Match preview

Inter’s quest to reclaim the Scudetto serenely continued last week, as they saw off free-falling Cremonese thanks to goals from captain Lautaro Martinez and in-form midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

That was a third straight success across all competitions: previously, the Nerazzurri had beaten Pisa 6-2 and Borussia Dortmund 2-0, with the latter win setting up a Champions League playoff against Bodo/Glimt later this month.

Still in contention for Europe’s top prize and already on track to claim the league title, Inter then took another step towards a domestic double by reaching the Coppa Italia semi-finals on Wednesday evening.

Despite several big names taking a rest, Cristian Chivu’s side beat Torino 2-1 in nearby Monza - as San Siro prepared to host the Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony - and they will meet either Napoli or Como in the final four.

Now, before next week’s Derby D’Italia against Juventus, they must head for Reggio Emilia, aiming to extend a superb run of results on the road.

Inter have won all of their last seven away games in Serie A, equalling the club's third-best streak throughout an illustrious top-flight history.

However, one of their bogey sides stand between them and another victory this weekend, as modest Sassuolo have won 10 of the clubs' 23 league meetings.

Indeed, the Neroverdi have won two of the last three, but they were beaten 2-1 at San Siro earlier this season.

Back in Italy’s top tier after one year away, last term’s Serie B champions sit safely in mid-table on 29 points, following a 3-1 away win over Pisa last week.

Star man Domenico Berardi set the tone with a well-taken opener midway through the first half, as Sassuolo moved further away from any danger.

So, for the first time since October, Fabio Grosso’s side have won consecutive Serie A matches, following on from a worrying run of three straight defeats.

Ex-Inter defender Grosso will now welcome his old club to the Mapei Stadium, seeking to defy the odds and post a fifth home victory of the season.

Sassuolo Serie A form:

D L L L W W

Inter Milan Serie A form:

W D W W W W

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

W L W W W W

Team News

Chivu indulged in some serious squad rotation against Torino, as his young Inter team inched through to the Coppa Italia semi-finals, but a more familiar XI will start on Sunday.

Returning on the left wing, January’s Serie A ‘Player of the Month’ Federico Dimarco scored in the reverse fixture against Sassuolo and has also provided eight league assists this season.

The visitors will still be missing regular starters Denzel Dumfries, Hakan Calhanoglu and Nicolo Barella, but Carlos Augusto should return after sitting out the last two matches.

Two players in the top 10 of Serie A one-club scorers will meet, as Inter skipper Martinez (128 goals) and Sassuolo’s Berardi (127) are both set to start.

The latter is likely to join Armand Lauriente in support of ex-Inter striker Andrea Pinamonti.

Once again, long-term absentees Edoardo Pieragnolo and Fali Cande will miss out through injury; it remains to be seen if Daniel Boloca can recover from a knee problem.

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Walukiewicz, Idzes, Muharemovic, Doig; Thorstvedt, Matic, Kone; Berardi, Pinamonti, Lauriente

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Henrique, Sucic, Zielinski, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

We say: Sassuolo 1-2 Inter Milan

Sassuolo usually make life tough for Inter, but the title favourites are in tremendous form - particularly away from home, where they have won seven on the spin in Serie A.

Blessed with great depth in attack, the Nerazzurri can outscore anyone in Italy's top tier, so they will head back to Milan with maximum points.

