Preview: Roma vs Sassuolo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 08 Jan 2026 16:49 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 16:55

After contrasting results in midweek, Roma and Sassuolo will convene for a Serie A clash at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday evening.

While the Giallorossi posted their first win of 2026, getting their top-four push back on track, the Neroverdi were well beaten at home by Juventus.

Match preview

Two much-maligned strikers were decisive for Roma on Wednesday, as the capital club won 2-0 down in Lecce, with Evan Ferguson and Artem Dovbyk scoring in either half.

Earning post-match praise from their demanding coach Gian Piero Gasperini, they quickly recovered from losing to Atalanta BC - the latest in a series of setbacks.

Having previously stormed to the top of Serie A, Roma then lost to Napoli, Cagliari and Juventus during a downturn that saw them slip out of the top four.

Yet, hopes of a long-awaited return to the Champions League are still very much alive, and the Giallorossi's halfway tally of 36 points is 13 more than at this stage last season.

Gasperini also expects to bolster his squad in the winter transfer window, with Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee and Atletico Madrid misfit Giacomo Raspadori both major targets.

This weekend, Roma will meet the latter’s old club, who they beat 1-0 in Reggio Emilia as recently as October.

© Imago / Gribaudi

After failing to win any of their first nine league games against Roma at Stadio Olimpico, Sassuolo finally succeeded with a remarkable 4-3 triumph in December 2023.

Since then, much has changed for the Neroverdi, who were subsequently demoted and then promoted back to Italian football’s top tier.

Having returned as Serie B champions, Fabio Grosso’s side initially impressed at the start of their comeback campaign, even establishing themselves inside the top half.

However, progress has recently been stalled by a pair of defeats to Turin clubs, either side of two 1-1 draws against regional rivals Parma and Bologna.

Beaten by Torino at the end of December, Sassuolo suffered a 3-0 loss to Juventus on Tuesday night, conceding twice within two minutes just after the hour mark.

That left the Emilian club sitting 12th in the Serie A standings, and their sole success since the last international break remains a 3-1 win over crisis club Fiorentina.

Roma Serie A form:

L W L W L W

Roma form (all competitions):

W W L W L W

Sassuolo Serie A form:

W D L D D L

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi

As Dovbyk’s injury-hit campaign continued, Roma’s Ukrainian striker limped off after scoring in Lecce and is set to miss Saturday’s match as a result.

Ex-Sassuolo star Lorenzo Pellegrini is also sidelined and Bryan Cristante must serve a suspension, but Leon Bailey is due to resume full training; defensive duo Gianluca Mancini and Mario Hermoso are both back after one-match bans.

However, Morocco midfielder Neil El Aynaoui and Ivorian centre-back Evan Ndicka are still at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Having just scored his fourth goal in as many weeks, Ferguson should lead the hosts' attack, to which Matias Soule may return after being rested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sassuolo are still missing several players, including Woyo Coulibaly, who is away with Mali at AFCON.

Club legend Domenico Berardi is also ruled out, alongside Yeferson Paz, Daniel Boloca, Filippo Romagna and ex-Roma forward Cristian Volpato.

Sure to start up front for the visitors, Andrea Pinamonti has previously scored five Serie A goals against Roma.

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Mancini, Ziolkowski, Hermoso; Celik, Kone, Pisilli, Wesley; Soule, Dybala; Ferguson

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Walukiewicz, Idzes, Muharemovic, Doig; Thorstvedt, Matic, Kone; Fadera, Pinamonti, Lauriente

We say: Roma 1-0 Sassuolo

Even though Sassuolo have picked up a respectable 12 points on the road, a recent record of no clean sheets in eight games highlights their weakness.

As Roma boast one of the best defensive records around, they can hold the Neroverdi at arm’s length and strike at least once themselves.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.