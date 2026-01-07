Man Utd transfer news: Joshua Zirkzee exit 'in doubt' following Ruben Amorim's departure from Old Trafford

By Matt Law | 07 Jan 2026 09:54 , Last updated: 07 Jan 2026 09:55

Roma director Ricky Massara has admitted that the Italian club's pursuit of Joshua Zirkzee has been complicated by Ruben Amorim's departure from Manchester United.

Zirkzee's future has been the subject of much speculation of late, with Roma pushing to sign the Netherlands international during the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old has cut a frustrated figure in the opening months of the 2025-26 campaign, and it appeared almost certain that he would be heading for the exit door at Old Trafford before the end of the winter market.

However, Amorim was sacked as head coach on Monday, with Darren Fletcher placed in charge on an interim basis.

Zirkzee is set to be involved in Wednesday's Premier League clash with Burnley, and the forward may now remain with the Red Devils for the rest of the season.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Roma-linked Zirkzee could now remain at Man United

Massara has said that the attacker is "liked by many clubs" and revealed that Amorim's exit has complicated Roma's pursuit of the Dutchman.

"He is a Manchester United centre-forward liked by many clubs, not just us," Massara told Sky Italia. "Naturally, the situation is different after this change of management, there are no contacts in progress, but I wouldn't focus on individual names.

"We know this window is an opportunity to reinforce the squad in an area where we have struggled to convert chances into goals, so we will try to use it.

"We started over the summer with a process of renewal. We knew it would take a while and several different transfer sessions. There are things we need to do that are not considered an emergency, but rather an opportunity to take.

"Don't forget this team had a very strong 2025 of a high level and we'd like to keep that going. With so many games close together and players out through injury, international duty, even flu, it might seem to be a weaker squad than usual. However, the team is ready and will step up."

© Imago / News Images

Does Zirkzee have a future at Man United?

There is no getting away from the fact that Zirkzee has struggled at Man United, only managing nine goals and four assists in 63 appearances in all competitions since his arrival from Bologna in the summer of 2024.

There is no doubting the Dutchman's quality, but his suitability for the Premier League has long been questioned, and for the sake of his career, Zirkzee, who has two goals in 14 appearances this term, needs to move on, with a return to Serie A making a lot of sense.

However, the forward may have to wait until the remainder of the season to depart, which could cost him the chance to represent the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup.