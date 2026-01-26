Aston Villa transfer news: Emiliano Martinez 'price-tag set' amid potential January sale

By Darren Plant | 26 Jan 2026 10:14 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 10:15

Aston Villa have allegedly set an asking price for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez amid potential interest over the next week.

Unai Emery witnessed the Argentina international star in a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

However, having already witnessed Donyell Malen leave Villa Park earlier in the winter transfer window, Emery will be wary of other important players departing the club in order to ensure that they comply with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations.

Martinez was heavily linked with an exit during the summer before the World Cup winner stayed to ultimately play a part in Villa's surprise challenge for a Premier League title.

Nevertheless, as per Football Insider, there is a price that club officials would be willing to do business if offers arrived for Martinez.

© Imago / Gareth Evans Sportimage

What is Emiliano Martinez's asking price?

The report alleges that Villa have placed a £40m price-tag on the 33-year-old ahead of the final week of the current market.

Manchester United and Inter Milan are both credited with an interest in the veteran, the former having been admirers since prior to the 2025-26 campaign.

Given Martinez's status in Emery's squad, any sale would seemingly be a business decision, either from the club or player.

Martinez has racked up 234 appearances in all competitions since arriving from Arsenal for £17m in 2020.

Six clean sheets have been recorded and just 17 conceded across 19 Premier League outings during this season.

Nevertheless, with a contract until 2029, Martinez will presumably not be sold for less than Villa's valuation unless it benefits them when finalising another deal.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Would Villa risk Martinez sale at this point of 2025-26?

Villa are currently sitting four points adrift of leaders Arsenal in the Premier League table, as well as holding a nine-point advantage over fifth place in the race for Champions League qualification.

With the club also favourites for the Europa League, it feels highly unlikely that the player, Emery or club would want to part ways at this stage.

Although Emery is eager to add depth to his squad, Martinez is towards the top of the list of players that he would prefer not to sell.