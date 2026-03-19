Randal Kolo Muani equals Gareth Bale, Peter Crouch record with goal in Tottenham's first win under Igor Tudor

By Ben Sully | 19 Mar 2026 00:27

Tottenham Hotspur striker Randal Kolo Muani followed in Gareth Bale and Peter Crouch's footsteps with his goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid.

Spurs were unable to overturn the three-goal deficit from the first leg, but they built upon Sunday's draw against Liverpool with a narrow win in Wednesday's return fixture against Diego Simeone's side.

Kolo Muani and Xavi Simons saw their efforts cancelled out by Julian Alvarez and David Hancko, respectively, before Simons dispatched a 90th-minute penalty to secure a 3-2 victory on the night.

The result represented the win of Igor Tudor's interim tenure and the club's first victory since beating Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of January.

A great start for Spurs as Kolo Muani opens the scoring ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/aqBB7SOLTT — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 18, 2026

Kolo Muani joins Bale and Crouch in exclusive group

On a personal level, it was also a successful night for Kolo Muani, who joined an exclusive group with his fourth goal in nine Champions League appearances for Spurs.

The Paris Saint-Germain loanee equalled the record for the most goals scored by a Tottenham player in their first Champions League campaign for the club.

Bale previously scored four goals in nine appearances in the 2010-11 Champions League season, including his unforgettable hat-trick in a 4-3 defeat to Inter Milan at the San Siro.

Like Kolo Muani and Bale, Peter Crouch achieved the goalscoring feat in nine main draw appearances in his debut Champions League campaign for the north London club.

The former Liverpool striker netted against Inter Milan and AC Milan, and in two separate games against German side Werder Bremen.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Can Kolo Muani carry European form into domestic action?

After being eliminated from the Champions League, Spurs will now turn their back to their relegation battle, with just a point seperating them from the bottom three.

Tudor hopes Kolo Muani can play a useful role in their survival bid, although he has been unable to reproduce his impressive Champions League form in the Premier League.

The Frenchman has mustered just one goal in 22 Premier League appearances, with that effort arriving in last month's 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in the north London derby.

Kolo Muani will battle Richarlison and Dominic Solanke for a place in Tudor's starting lineup for Sunday's relegation six-pointer against Nottingham Forest.