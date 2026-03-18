Premier League suffers unwanted Champions League first after Newcastle, Tottenham exits complete disastrous last 16

By Ben Sully | 18 Mar 2026 23:56 , Last updated: 18 Mar 2026 23:59

The Premier League suffered an unwanted first after four English teams crashed out of the Champions League in the Round of 16.

England entered the last 16 with all six of their representatives still in the competition after Newcastle United progressed through a playoff round tie to join the five teams that had finished in the top eight of the league phase.

However, only two Premier League sides will feature in the quarter-finals after Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur were all eliminated in their respective last-16 ties.

Chelsea and Manchester City's exits were confirmed on Tuesday after losing 8-2 and 5-1 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid respectively.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Premier League left with unwanted Champions League first

Newcastle then suffered a disastrous second half against Barcelona in Wednesday's early kick off, conceding four goals after the break as they slumped to a 7-2 defeat on the night and an 8-3 loss over the two legs.

In contrast to the Magpies, Tottenham emerged victorious in their second leg against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

However, a 3-2 win in north London was not enough to overturn a 5-2 deficit from the forgettable first leg in the Spanish capital.

As a result of those four last-16 exits, England has become the first country to lose four teams from the same round of the Champions League.

While the Premier League is still set to secure an extra Champions League place for the next team, the latest round of action offers the English top flight a brutal reality check following the success of the league phase.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

La Liga rises above the rest with last-16 success

Arsenal will be one of two teams to represent England in the quarter-finals after they saw off Bayer Leverkusen by a 3-1 aggregate scoreline.

The Gunners will take on Sporting Lisbon in the last eight, while Liverpool will face holders Paris Saint-Germain after overturning a first-leg deficit against Galatasaray with a 4-0 thrashing at Anfield.

The honour of having the most representatives from the same league goes to La Liga, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico all safely through to next month's quarter-finals stage.

This will be the 13th time at least three La Liga sides have reached the quarter-finals, five more than the next-best country, England, which has achieved the feat on eight occasions.

Spain is also guaranteed to have one team in the semi-finals because Barcelona will meet Atletico in a rematch of their Copa del Rey quarter-final, which saw Diego Simeone's side emerge as 4-3 winners over the two legs.