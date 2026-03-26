Chelsea transfer news: Dastan Satpaev Blues 'plan' outlined by Kazakhstan boss Talgat Baysufinov

By Darren Plant | 26 Mar 2026 12:58

Chelsea are hopeful of using Dastan Satpaev in their first-team squad during 2026-27, according to Kazakhstan manager Talgat Baysufinov.

The immediate focus of the Blues is trying to qualify for next season's Champions League, a target that looks increasingly unlikely to be achieved on the back of four successive defeats in all competitions.

Given the recent struggles under Liam Rosenior, additions during the summer transfer window are inevitable, but Chelsea already have two prospects who have signed ahead of 2026-27.

Both Satpaev - currently of Kairat - and Sporting Lisbon winger Geovany Quenda were ranked in the top 50 of the 2026 NXGN rankings earlier this week.

As it stands, it is unclear whether they will be immediately integrated into the Chelsea first-team squad, but Baysufinov is of the understanding that Satpaev will be provided with an opportunity to prove himself.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Kazakhstan manager reveals Chelsea Satpaev stance

Speaking to the media, Baysufinov has claimed that a plan has been put in place to try to get the 17-year-old ready for English football.

As quoted by Chelsea Central, he told reporters: "Yes, Armenia is on our schedule, and discussions regarding a match with Hungary are ongoing. What is the reason for this? It is because Chelsea is preparing Satpaev for August.

“In August, there will be a training camp with the Chelsea first team. At the moment, Chelsea’s head coach, Liam Rosenior, is very pleased with Dastan and is excited about his upcoming arrival.

“However, in August, he will need to prove his worth alongside the first-team players. That is when he will be called up to the main squad.

“In other words, they need to have Dastan 100% ready by that time. Their goal is to use the June FIFA dates to build up to August and the first-team camp. That is their plan for advancing Dastan Satpaev to a higher level."

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Why Satpaev is unlikely to play for Chelsea next season

Having already contributed 20 goals and eight assists from 46 appearances for Kairat, Satpaev's ability and potential is clear.

Nevertheless, he cannot formally sign for Chelsea until August 12, the date of his 18th birthday.

At that point, Chelsea will be 10 days away from starting the 2026-27 Premier League campaign, and it is unrealistic to expect Satpaev to be fast-tracked into action.

That said, it may emerge that Chelsea plan to use Satpaev in their Under-21s for the first half of the season, rather than immediately send the starlet out on loan.