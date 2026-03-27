Chelsea news: Blues manager Liam Rosenior lined up for surprise Premier League gig next season?

By Carter White | 27 Mar 2026 17:41

Crystal Palace have reportedly highlighted Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior as a potential arrival at Selhurst Park.

The 41-year-old swapped Strasbourg for Stamford Bridge in January following the sacking of Enzo Maresca.

Rosenior made a positive start to life in West London before witnessing his side's form nosedive in recent times.

Chelsea were sent packing from the Champions League in sobering style by current holders Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

The Blues' only chance of a trophy this season remains in the FA Cup, facing Port Vale in the quarter-finals on April 4.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Palace admirers of Chelsea boss Rosenior?

According to Football Insider, Rosenior could be set for a switch across Premier League battlelines in the near future.

The report claims that the 41-year-old is at danger of losing his job at Stamford Bridge following four straight losses.

In the event of Rosenior becoming unemployed, it is understood that Crystal Palace would be keen on the manager.

The former Hull City boss has been a long-term target for the FA Cup holders, facing them in the Conference League for Strasbourg earlier this season.

Palace are searching for a new person in the dugout, with Oliver Glasner leaving at the end of the campaign.

© Imago / Sportimage

Rosenior's Chelsea struggles

Winning six of his first seven matches at Chelsea, Rosenior silenced early critics and provided stability to the West Londoners.

However, things have taken a turn for the worst in recent times, with the Blues now in the midst of a four-game losing run.

The nature of the two-legged defeat to PSG in the Champions League - 8-2 on aggregate - was a tough pill to swallow for sections of the Stamford Bridge supporter base.