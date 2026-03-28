Liverpool news: Hungary coach hits back at Arne Slot over Dominik Szoboszlai rest plea

By Ben Sully | 28 Mar 2026 12:22 , Last updated: 28 Mar 2026 12:28

Dominik Szoboszlai's national team head coach, Marco Rossi, has hit back at Arne Slot after the Liverpool head coach asked for his players to be carefully managed over the international break.

Slot made the plea when he spoke to the media after Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

“I think the players need a break more than the manager, and unfortunately, they have to keep on playing," Slot told BBC Sport.

"Let’s hope that their national team coaches do understand that at Liverpool, a lot of players have played a lot of minutes.

"But I think other clubs perhaps could have rotated more than I could have this season. So, let’s hope that we’ve got national team coaches that will not play them 180 minutes over two games.”

Szoboszlai is one of several Liverpool players on international duty, having linked up with the Hungary squad ahead of two international friendlies.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Rossi takes swipe at Slot comments

The Puskas Arena in Budapest will play host to Saturday's meeting with Slovenia and Tuesday's clash against Greece.

Speaking ahead of the first friendly, Rossi took a swipe at Slot's request, telling the Liverpool boss "not to interfere" in his decision-making process.

'Personally, I have never spoken to Slot, and I have never had any say in when and what decision he makes, when he will play Dominik as a full-back," Rossi told reporters.

"But I would also expect him not to interfere in my work. It is not just me who decides this, I am not obliged to play anyone.

"If Dominik said he would like to rest, of course, I would allow him. But we know that he is the captain of this national team, the national jersey is his priority.

'If we had to save his energy, whether it was for him or anyone else, he could do it.

"However, for us, the national team is the priority, now it is about playing good games."

© Iconsport / Valentina Claret

Szoboszlai's importance to Hungary

Szoboszlai is the best player in the Hungarian squad, as demonstrated by his performances in his country's unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 25-year-old scored one goal and provided four assists in six matches in a qualifying bid that ended in a heartbreaking defeat to the Republic of Ireland.

The Liverpool star also plays a leadership role for Rossi's side, having made 61 appearances and been entrusted with the captain's armband.

Given his influence in the squad, there may be a reluctance to rest him over the next two matches.

That said, the best course would be to start Szoboszlai in one of the friendlies and either rest him or use him as a substitute in the other.

In addition to Szoboszlai, Slot will also be keen for his Hungary and Liverpool teammate, Milos Kerkez, to be given adequate rest.