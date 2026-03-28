Burnley transfer news: Clarets 'fall behind' Middlesbrough in summer race for Bundesliga midfielder

By Carter White | 28 Mar 2026 18:40

Middlesbrough have reportedly made contact to sign Burnley target Robin Fellhauer during the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old is currently plying his trade at Augsburg in the Bundesliga, fighting against a host of elite German clubs.

Fellhauer has netted twice and provided a single assist across 27 top-flight matches in 2025-26 from the middle of the park.

Focusing on the Premier League, Fulham were the latest to put a nail in the coffin of Burnley's survival hopes.

Marco Silva's Cottagers stormed back in the second half at Craven Cottage last weekend to claim a 3-1 victory.

Middlesbrough burst ahead of Burnley in Fellhauer race?

According to Sky Sports Germany via FootballFanCast, Middlesbrough are already targeting summer signings.

The report claims that the Championship promotion challengers are keen on securing the services of Augsburg man Fellhauer.

It is understood that Boro have made contact with the representatives of the player over a potential deal ahead of the off-season.

Burnley are known to be admirers of the midfielder, supposedly enquiring for his services last year ahead of their Premier League return.

Fellhauer is reportedly seen as a possible replacement for Boro star Hayden Hackney, who is wanted by Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Robin the replacement

Arguably the best player in the Championship this season, Hackney would almost be irreplaceable for Middlesbrough.

Should Kim Hellberg's side fail to win promotion this season, the England international will surely pack his bag at the Riverside Stadium.

As a result, Boro need to steal a march on Burnley in the race for Bundesliga regular Fellhauer from Augsburg.