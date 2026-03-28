Leeds United news: Daniel Farke sack stance 'revealed' following Premier League winless run

By Carter White | 28 Mar 2026 18:04

Leeds United are reportedly prepared to stick with head coach Daniel Farke should they avoid relegation this season.

The Whites are in the midst of a four-game run without finding the net in the Premier League, including a goalless draw at Crystal Palace on March 15.

Leeds shared the spoils with Brentford prior to the international break, after enjoying an FA Cup success over Norwich City.

Heading towards the business end of the campaign, the Championship winners have their destiny in their own hands.

The Elland Road club are sitting in 15th position in the Premier League rankings, four points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham United.

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Leeds make Farke sack decision?

According to Football Insider, Leeds United have devised their strategy surrounding head coach Farke.

The report claims that the relegation-threatened side are not considering the dismissal of the German at the moment.

It is said that Leeds' hierarchy believe that Farke has done an 'excellent' job at Elland Road during the 2025-26 campaign.

It is understood that the Whites will only consider the future of the 49-year-old should they suffer relegation to the Championship.

In his managerial career, Farke has won the second-tier English title on three occasions, including twice at Norwich.

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Farke's changing fortunes

In November, pundits and supporters alike were expecting the managerial axe to fall on the head of Farke.

However, the German has since changed systems at Elland Road, leading to an improvement in results.

Looking to book a spot at Wembley, Leeds play West Ham at the London Stadium in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup next Sunday.