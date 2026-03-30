Everton transfer news: Toffees 'well placed' to win battle for in-demand Fulham star

By Ben Sully | 30 Mar 2026 00:13 , Last updated: 30 Mar 2026 00:19

Everton are reportedly in a strong position to win the race for Fulham attacker Harry Wilson.

Wilson has stood out with his performances for the Cottagers this season, having scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 29 Premier League appearances this season.

The Welshman is playing a key role in Fulham's quest for European qualification, but it is unclear whether he will still be at the club beyond the end of the season.

That is because his contract expires at the end of June and he is yet to pen fresh terms with his current employers.

Fulham boss Marco Silva revealed before the international break that there is "no news" in regard to Wilson's contract negotiations.

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Everton leading race for Fulham's Wilson

While he could still extend his stay with the Cottagers, Wilson's uncertain situation, combined with his impressive performances, has led to transfer interest from other Premier League clubs.

The Toffees remain interested after they failed with an approach for the 28-year-old in the closing stages of the winter transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Everton are currently 'well placed' to bring Wilson to the Hill Dickinson Stadium this summer.

The report claims that the Toffees are ahead of Wilson's other suitors, which include fellow Premier League side Leeds United.

Everton boss David Moyes has identified the wide areas as one of his 'top priorities' for the club's summer transfer business.

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Leeds face 'difficulty' in Wilson pursuit

The same report states that Leeds will find it 'difficult' to pip the likes of Everton to Wilson's signature.

Any slim hopes of stealing a march on their rivals will depend on whether they can avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Daniel Farke's side are sitting in 15th place and four points above the drop zone with seven games left to play.

Even if Leeds stay up, Everton may be able to offer Wilson European football, with all three UEFA competitions a possibility at this stage.