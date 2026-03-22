Premier League
Fulham
Mar 21, 2026 3.00pm
3
1
HT : 0 0
FT Craven Cottage
Burnley
  • Ryan Sessegnon 61' yellowcard
  • Samuel Chukwueze 61' yellowcard
  • Samuel Chukwueze 62' yellowcard
  • Ryan Sessegnon 62' yellowcard
  • Josh King 67' goal
  • Harry Wilson 73' goal
  • Emile Smith Rowe 81' yellowcard
  • Raúl Jiménez 82' yellowcard
  • Emile Smith Rowe 82' yellowcard
  • Harrison Reed 87' yellowcard
  • Raúl Jiménez 90'+5' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Lesley Ugochukwu 18'
  • goal Zian Flemming 60'
  • yellowcard Marcus Edwards 78'
  • yellowcard Ashley Barnes 78'
  • yellowcard Loum Tchaouna 87'

Fulham 3-1 Burnley: Marco Silva brushes off contract talk over his and Harry Wilson's future

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Silva brushes off Fulham contract talk after Burnley win
© Imago / Action Plus

Fulham boss Marco Silva has refused to offer any insight into his and Harry Wilson's contract situation at the club.

Silva's side fought back from a goal down to claim a 3-1 home victory over struggling Burnley on Saturday afternoon. 

Josh King scored his first Premier League goal to cancel out Zian Flemming's opener, before Wilson put the Cottagers ahead in the 73rd minute. 

Raul Jimenez then kept his composure from the spot to extend his own Premier League record of having the best penalty conversion rate in the competition's history (14/14).

Silva brushes off contract talk

Speaking after the win, Silva turned down the opportunity to shed any light on his contract situation, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season. 

"I am always talking to the club [about my contract] - we have been talking, and we can talk whenever of we want," Silva told reporters as per Sky Sports News.

Like Silva, Wilson is also out of contract in the summer, leading to speculation about whether he will extend his stay or look for a fresh challenge elsewhere. 

Commenting on Wilson's situation, Silva said, "No news with Wilson’s contract. When we have news, you will hear it."

Wilson has been Fulham's standout attacker this term, having scored 10 goals and contributed six assists in 29 Premier League appearances this season. 

© Imago / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Fulham in the fight for European qualification

The 3-1 win over Burnley moved the Cottagers onto 44 points from 31 matches, leaving them in ninth place and four points adrift of the top six.

With the possibility of more European places opening up, Silva insists his team are "going to fight" for the right to be in one of UEFA's club competitions next season. 

"We are there and we are going to fight," the Fulham boss said. "We have to be pleased to be in that position.

"We have to create positivity around the club and the fight because three or four years ago, no one would believe we would be in this position, but now we look forward and demand more from ourselves.

"It's nice, I want to put more of this kind of pressure on us."

Fulham's first game after the international break will take place against reigning Premier League champions Liverpool on April 11.

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