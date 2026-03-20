Fulham vs. Burnley: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 20 Mar 2026 12:26 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 12:28

Fulham will welcome Burnley to Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Saturday.

The home team are 11th in the Premier League table, while Burnley occupy 19th, nine points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest with eight games left.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Fulham vs. Burnley kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 3pm UK time on Saturday afternoon.

Where is Fulham vs. Burnley being played?

The game will take place at Fulham's home ground, Craven Cottage.

Fulham have a record of eight wins, two draws and five defeats from their 15 Premier League matches on home soil during the 2025-26 campaign.

The last meeting between the two sides at Craven Cottage took place in December 2023, with Burnley recording a 2-0 victory in the Premier League contest.

How to watch Fulham vs. Burnley in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will not be available to watch on TV in the United Kingdom due to the 3pm blackout rule on a Saturday afternoon.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their YouTube channel, as well as on their dedicated app, following the full-time whistle at Craven Cottage.

Meanwhile, BBC One's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.30pm and run until 11.40pm, with highlights of the match also available via that avenue.

Fulham vs. Burnley: What's the story?

Fulham recorded a 3-2 win over Burnley when the pair locked horns in the reverse match at Turf Moor towards the end of last year, but that proved to be the London club's first success over the Clarets since August 2018.

Indeed, Burnley have enjoyed their recent meetings with Fulham, winning four of their last seven encounters, only suffering one defeat in the process.

Burnley desperately need wins at this stage of the season, with Scott Parker's side down in 19th spot in the table, nine points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

Fulham, meanwhile, have dropped down the table into 11th after only picking up one point from their last two games, and they were beaten 1-0 by West Ham United in their last match in front of their own supporters.

Burnley will enter this match off the back of a goalless draw with Bournemouth, and their last win did actually come in London, beating Crystal Palace 3-2 on February 11.