Fulham transfer news: PSV chief reveals why Premier League move fell through

By Ben Sully | 25 Mar 2026 16:48 , Last updated: 25 Mar 2026 16:50

PSV Eindhoven technical director Ernest Stewart has revealed Ricardo Pepi's proposed move to Fulham collapsed after the two clubs failed to agree on the finer details of the transfer.

Fulham made an initial attempt to sign Pepi in the winter transfer window, but PSV were reluctant to sanction the forward's departure without signing a suitable replacement.

The Cottagers then entered negotiations over a move to recruit Pepi in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The two sides reached an agreement over a fee, and then Pepi travelled to London last week to undergo a medical.

© Imago / Action Plus

PSV chief reveals why Pepi to Fulham move fell through

However, reports soon emerged that the proposed transfer was on the brink of collapse after talks broke down between the two clubs.

Stewart has now revealed that the deal fell through because the two clubs failed to agree on when the "responsibility for the player would be transferred'.

"We were, of course, already in talks with Fulham during the winter break when they came just before the transfer window closed," Stewart told ESPN Netherlands.

'We couldn't bring in a replacement anymore, so at that moment, the transfer couldn't go through. But a week later, we got back in talks and the process got underway.

"That responsibility for the player was a very important detail that always played a role.

"And while we did get a bit closer to each other in that regard, ultimately, we remained too far apart.

"Ricardo really wanted this. It is an unpleasant situation, especially for Ricardo. We are, of course, happy that we are retaining a good striker."

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Shots

What next for Pepi?

While the move to Fulham has failed to materialise at this stage, it still seems likely that Pepi will leave PSV ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The USA international has gained admirers with his performances in a PSV shirt, having netted 39 goals in 96 competitive appearances, including 10 goals in 20 Eredivisie games this season.

Fulham could still reignite their interest in the summer, while Pepi has been linked with a couple of other Premier League clubs, including West Ham United and Everton.

PSV are clearly open to sanctioning a sale, as long as they receive a suitable proposal for the forward who is under contract until the summer of 2030.