Barcelona transfer news: Spain international opens door on summer move to Camp Nou

By Matt Law | 25 Mar 2026 19:41 , Last updated: 25 Mar 2026 19:43

Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro has refused to rule out a move to Barcelona during this summer's transfer window.

The 31-year-old has a contract with Real Sociedad until the end of the 2026-27 campaign, but there is currently speculation surrounding his future, with a move away from La Real at the end of the season thought to be possible.

Barcelona are thought to view Remiro as the ideal player to be the team's number two next season behind Joan Garcia.

Remiro has said that he is "completely focused" on finishing the season strongly for Real Sociedad, as the Basque outfit target success in the Copa del Rey final.

© Imago

Remiro open to summer move to Barcelona

However, the Spaniard has refused to rule out a transfer to Barcelona this summer.

“I’ve heard a bit about it on social media, but right now I’m completely focused on Real Sociedad. We have a Copa final and we are very focused and excited to win it. Barca? You never know,” Sport quotes Remiro as saying.

Remiro started his professional career with Athletic Bilbao, making 60 appearances for the Lions ahead of a move to Real Sociedad.

The experienced goalkeeper has made 301 appearances for Real Sociedad since arriving in 2019, including 31 outings in all competitions this term.

Remiro is Real Sociedad's number one, so it would be a different role for him at Barcelona, as Joan Garcia is firmly established himself as the first-choice stopper at Camp Nou.

© Iconsport

Barcelona 'keen' on summer move for Remiro

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is currently injured, is on loan at Girona and widely expected to leave the Catalan outfit during the summer transfer window.

Wojciech Szczesny has a contract at Barcelona until next summer, but the 35-year-old would likely be a number three behind Joan Garcia and Remiro.

Remiro is in the Spain squad for their upcoming friendlies against Serbia and Egypt, and he will be hopeful of being included in the group that travels to the 2026 World Cup.