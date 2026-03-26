Barcelona transfer news: Barca line up luxury Plan B worth over £65m if Julian Alvarez deal fails

By Axel Clody | 26 Mar 2026 07:56

Barcelona continue to assess the striker market ahead of Robert Lewandowski's imminent departure, with the Polish forward's contract expiring in June.

Their primary target is already well known — Julian Alvarez — but with Atletico Madrid likely to resist any approach from a direct rival, the Catalans have now identified a Plan B. According to Mundo Deportivo, that alternative is Victor Osimhen.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Osimhen emerges as Barcelona's Plan B

Alongside Lewandowski, Hansi Flick currently has Ferran Torres as a striking option, with the Spaniard sharing first-team duties with the Polish veteran. Both have scored 16 goals this season, but despite Torres's impressive numbers, the Barcelona board recognise the need to invest heavily in a proper long-term successor to Lewandowski.

Alvarez remains the top target, but his estimated market value — reported at around £470m by Transfermarkt — and his contract with La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid represent significant obstacles to any deal.

Barcelona have therefore begun exploring secondary options at centre-forward, and Osimhen has re-entered the picture. A move for the Nigerian will not come cheaply either, however — any deal is expected to exceed the £65m Galatasaray paid to sign him permanently less than a year ago.

Osimhen's recent form at Galatasaray

© Iconsport / Ipp / Icon Sport

At 27, Osimhen is in his second season in Turkey, having been signed permanently by Galatasaray at the end of 2024-25 when his loan from Napoli expired. He signed a contract until 2029, which gives the Turkish club solid leverage in any potential negotiations this summer.

His performances have justified both Barcelona's interest and Galatasaray's major investment. In his first season in Turkey, Osimhen scored 37 goals in 41 appearances and provided eight assists — an average of more than one direct goal contribution per game. In 2025-26, despite a slight dip, the numbers remain impressive: 19 goals and seven assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

It is also worth noting that Osimhen missed more matches than usual this season due to Nigeria's involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations. His international record is equally notable — 35 goals in 52 caps — though Nigeria's failure to qualify for the World Cup could actually work in Barcelona's favour, removing the possibility of Osimhen using the tournament as a global showcase to increase his value further.