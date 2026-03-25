Which Liverpool player should take the iconic number 11 Mohamed Salah shirt?

By Saikat Mandal | 25 Mar 2026 20:40 , Last updated: 25 Mar 2026 20:41

Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, bringing the curtain down on a spell of individual brilliance rarely witnessed in the club’s history or in the Premier League.

Since arriving from AS Roma in 2017 under Jurgen Klopp, Salah settled instantly, as if destined for greatness, with records tumbling in his wake.

Adored by the Kop, the “Egyptian King” played a pivotal role in restoring Liverpool to the heights reminiscent of their golden era.

For a foreign player to become the club’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer is a remarkable achievement, and Salah’s legacy is one that may stand unmatched for generations.

From the very beginning, he forged a deep connection with the supporters, wearing the iconic No. 11 shirt with pride, passion, and reverence - leaving behind a legacy that will weigh heavily on whoever inherits it.

Potential candidates to take Mo Salah's shirt

© Iconsport / ActionPlus, Iconsport

It is widely expected that Liverpool will entrust the shirt to an attacking player, whether from the current squad or a new arrival in the summer.

Within the existing setup, however, few appear ready to shoulder such responsibility, given the expectations attached to the number.

Cody Gakpo and Rio Ngumoha are natural wide players, but the former faces an uncertain future, while the latter is still in the early stages of his development.

Meanwhile, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike emerge as more credible candidates, both possessing the quality to approach the standards set by Salah.

Hugo Ekitike: The most deserving candidate

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Wirtz has already been entrusted with the iconic No. 7 shirt, and altering his number after just one season would seem unnecessary, given the faith placed in him.

Ekitike, on the other hand, has enjoyed an outstanding campaign, contributing to 21 goals across all competitions, with the promise of even greater returns in the years ahead.

Capable of operating across the front line, the Frenchman carries a certain aura, often evoking memories of Fernando Torres in his prime, with his blend of pace, technique, and clinical finishing.

Beyond his individual qualities, Ekitike also stands out as a selfless team player, and he possesses the attributes required to evolve into a Liverpool great - making him a fitting candidate to inherit one of the most iconic shirts in the club’s history.