Mo Salah’s five greatest Liverpool games: Old Trafford demolition and Champions League hat-trick

By Sebastian Sternik | 26 Mar 2026 09:10

There are few players in modern football who have made a bigger mark on the sport than Mohamed Salah.

The Liverpool forward has produced moments of brilliance that have defied seasons, broke records, and dismantled elite opposition on the biggest stage.

Beyond memorable goals and eye-catching moments, there are certain matches and performances that stand above the rest – games that not only underlined his world-class qualities but also built his legendary status.

Below, Sports Mole take a closer look at Salah’s five greatest matches for Liverpool.

Liverpool 5-0 Watford (March 17, 2018) – Four goals and assist

?? ????? ??????????? ?#OnThisDay in 2018, @MoSalah scored four goals at Anfield in a remarkable performance ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/s2pfEhzkuf — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 17, 2021

We simply could not compile a list of this kind without including Salah’s first Liverpool hat-trick, which arrived in March 2018 during a 5-0 demolition of Watford.

Putting the level of opposition aside, this was one of Salah’s finest individual performances as he bagged four goals and chipped in with an assist.

Salah underlined all his qualities in that game, including his goalscoring instinct, skill, balance, vision, team play and clinical finishing.

On top of the goals, Salah’s movement and link-up play with teammates Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino completely immobilised Watford’s helpless defence.

This was an iconic performance, but few knew this was only the start.

Liverpool 5-2 AS Roma (April 24, 2018) - Two goals and assists against former club

A classic Anfield night in the Champions League! ?



35' ⚽️ Salah

45' ⚽️ Salah

56' ⚽️ Mané

61' ⚽️ Firmino

68' ⚽️ Firmino



Liverpool smashed 5️⃣ past Roma in their semi-final first-leg in 2018 ? pic.twitter.com/WiakV0Ah9F — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 24, 2020

Just over a month on from his heroics against Watford, Salah announced himself on the global stage with a scintillating display against former club AS Roma in the Champions League semi-final.

The Reds overpowered their Italian opponents with counterattacks, and Salah was right in the thick of the action, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

The forward was sold by Roma to Liverpool just a year earlier, and the Egyptian refused to celebrate his goals out of respect for his former employers.

This was one of the all-time great individual displays in recent Champions League history, and it elevated Salah into the Ballon d’Or conversation.

Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool (October 24, 2021) – Old Trafford hat-trick

Scoring a goal away at Old Trafford is special for any Liverpool player, but scoring a hat-trick is the stuff of legends.

Liverpool destroyed Manchester United away from home back in 2021, and Salah was the chief instigator as he stamped his name on the scoresheet three times.

The forward was ruthless on that day, punishing every United mistake and writing his name in history books by inflicting one of the worst home defeats on the Red Devils.

Rangers 1-7 Liverpool (October 12, 2022) - Fastest hat-trick in UCL history

Every goal from Mo Salah's record-breaking hat-trick vs. Rangers ?‍?



⚽️ 75'

⚽️ 80'

⚽️ 81'



The fastest in Champions League history ⚡️#UCL pic.twitter.com/8ZuAT6dyzU — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 12, 2022

Salah only played the remaining 22 minutes of this game, but that was enough time for the striker to make a serious impact.

It took the Reds just six minutes to go from 3-1 to 6-1 away at Ibrox, and it was Salah who rattled the net on all three occasions.

This was one of the greatest substitute cameos in European football history, and it was also the fastest ever hat-trick in the Champions League.

Liverpool 2-2 Man City (October 3, 2021) - Salah’s greatest goal

Poetry in motion ?@MoSalah's stunning solo effort against Manchester City is the @PremierLeague Goal of the Month ? pic.twitter.com/qiEGKyymd3 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 12, 2021

For the majority of Salah’s time at Anfield, Liverpool’s greatest Premier League rivals were undoubtedly Manchester City.

Back in 2021, the two heavyweights played out a thrilling 2-2 draw, though it was Salah’s goal that stole the headlines.

The forward bagged one of his greatest career goals, twisting his way past Joao Cancelo and slipping on the inside of Bernardo Silva before finishing with pinpoint accuracy.

This was a goal that had City boss Pep Guardiola in awe, with the Spaniard describing the action as ‘ridiculous’.

As well as the goal, Salah also chipped in with an assist for Mane and delivered a sensational individual performance.