Fulham's Ricardo Pepi pursuit 'stalls' as PSV Eindhoven stand firm on valuation

Fulham have reportedly hit a stumbling block in their quest to sign PSV Eindhoven striker Ricardo Pepi.

The Cottagers have maintained their interest in Pepi throughout the window despite the fact that the striker sustained a broken arm earlier this month.

However, Fulham are running out of time to secure the 23-year-old's signature before the transfer market slams shut on Monday.

According to Sky Sports News, Fulham are not currently in active talks with PSV over a move for the USA international.

Fulham suffer setback in Pepi pursuit

A €1m (£800,000) difference in the player's valuation is believed to be one of the reasons why negotiations have stalled.

PSV are also reluctant to sanction Pepi's departure without signing an adequate replacement before the transfer deadline.

The forward is believed to be willing to remain with PSV until the summer if Fulham are unable to make a breakthrough in negotiations.

The update adds that Pepi is making good progress in his injury recovery and could return to action in late February.

Why are Fulham keen to sign Pepi now?

On the face of it, there may be some eyebrows raised as to why Fulham are so keen to recruit a player who could be out of action for at least another month.

However, the Cottagers appear to view Pepi as a long-term investment and a potential replacement for Raul Jimenez, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Fulham will be wary that they could face tough competition from other clubs in the summer window, especially if Pepi performs for the USA at the World Cup.

A strong performance at football's biggest tournament would also give PSV reason to increase their valuation of the player.