Transfer news and rumours today: Newcastle want Inter defender, Fulham's injured target, Brentford midfielder extends

By Ben Knapton | 18 Jan 2026 08:37

Newcastle United have emerged as contenders to sign a long-serving Inter Milan defender during the January transfer window.

Eddie Howe has been working with a depleted defence for a number of weeks now, and the Magpies have now lost Fabian Schar for approximately three months due to a severe ankle injury.

Dan Burn is also expected to remain out until the end of the month due to a rib issue, while Jamaal Lascelles's time at St James' Park is coming towards an end.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle have now expressed an interest in signing Inter's Stefan de Vrij, who is now in the last six months of his contract with the Nerazzurri.

The 33-year-old reportedly saw a move to the Saudi Pro League collapse earlier this week, but he is open to leaving Inter this month after making just nine appearances so far in 2025-26.

Nottingham Forest are also keeping tabs on De Vrij, who has won two Serie A titles and reached two Champions League finals during his glittering Inter spell.

Nottingham Forest 'pushing' for Napoli defender

© Imago / sportphoto24

Should Forest lose out to Newcastle in the race for De Vrij, the Tricky Trees could still poach another defender from Serie A before the end of the month.

Sean Dyche's men held Arsenal to a creditable goalless draw in Saturday's Premier League clash, where Viktor Gyokeres got no change out of Murillo and Nikola Milenkovic.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was unavailable for that game against his parent club as per the terms of his loan agreement, but the Ukrainian could be sent back to the Emirates before the January window slams shut anyway.

If Forest do terminate Zinchenko's loan, they could replace the Premier League winner with Napoli and Uruguay's Mathias Olivera, whom Alfredo Pedulla claims they have made 'in-depth enquiries' for.

The Garibaldi may soon approach the reigning Serie A champions with a 'significant offer' for the 28-year-old, who has become frustrated at his lack of minutes for the Partenopei this season.

Olivera has started just seven Serie A matches for Napoli in 2025-26, but his contract does not expire for another four-and-a-half years.

Fulham 'not giving up' on striker with broken arm

© Imago

Elsewhere in England, Fulham reportedly retain an interest in PSV Eindhoven striker Ricardo Pepi, despite the American's recent serious injury.

The Cottagers were linked with a move for Pepi during the summer months but failed to agree a deal, eventually bringing in just two new players in Benjamin Lecomte and Kevin.

Pepi has continued to impress in the Netherlands with 11 goals from 22 games in all tournaments this season, although he suffered a fractured forearm in a 5-1 Eredivisie win over Excelsior on January 10.

Even though the 23-year-old could now miss up to two months, Sky Sports News claims that Fulham are still after his signature, having identified him as a long-term investment.

The report adds that the West London club are 'maintaining discussions' with Pepi's camp, but he will not arrive on the cheap, as his contract also runs until 2030.

If Fulham cannot prise Pepi away from PSV, they supposedly have alternative targets in mind, including Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson, currently on loan at Roma.

Brentford stalwart signs new contract until 2030

© Imago

Across the road from Craven Cottage, Brentford have confirmed a new long-term contract for midfield stalwart Vitaly Janelt, who has extended his deal until the summer of 2030.

The German lynchpin joined the Bees in 2020 and has played a fundamental role in their rise from Championship promotion battlers to Premier League European contenders.

After a slow start to the 2025-26 season, Janelt has become a mainstay of Keith Andrews's XI, starting each of Brentford's last seven Premier League matches and registering four assists in the process.

Reacting to Janelt's new contract, head coach Andrews told the Brentford website: "I’m delighted to get it done. Vitaly is a vital cog. He’s so important to the way we play, and he’s an influential figure in the dressing room and in the club.

“He’s been an immense player for us for numerous years, so I’m really pleased to secure Vitaly’s future. He’s going to be a big player for us for many years to come."

Janelt boasts a total of 13 goals and 16 assists in 217 games for Brentford, who can also extend his stay by a further 12 months until 2031.