Saturday's Ligue 1 predictions and previews including PSG vs. Metz and Lens vs. Monaco

By Matt Law | 21 Feb 2026 00:20

There are three Ligue 1 matches on Saturday, including Paris Saint-Germain's home fixture with Metz.

Elsewhere, Lens will welcome Monaco, and Toulouse will host Paris FC.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Saturday's Ligue 1 fixtures.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Lens will try to maintain or possibly increase their lead atop the Ligue 1 table with a win on Saturday when they welcome Monaco to Stade Bollaert-Delelis on matchday 23 of the campaign.

A 5-0 thumping at Paris FC lifted Les Sang et Or back into first, a point above Paris Saint-Germain heading into this weekend’s action, while Monaco are eighth after a 3-1 win over Nantes.

We say: Lens 3-1 Monaco

With PSG right on their heels, Lens should be very determined to stay sharp, and we expect their overall depth to shine through and be at their best when facing a fatigued and inconsistent Monaco squad.

© Imago

For the first time since 2022, Toulouse and Paris FC will square off at Stadium de Toulouse on Saturday in the 23rd matchday of Ligue 1 for both sides.

Heading this fixture, Toulouse are 10th in the table, losing 2-1 at Le Havre last Sunday, while the club from the French capital are 15th after being hammered 5-0 at home by Lens.

We say: Toulouse 2-1 Paris FC

Being at home, we expect Toulouse will be back to their strong attacking selves, especially against a side with as leaky a backline as Paris FC.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Metz can temporarily climb out of the Ligue 1 basement with a win on Saturday when they face Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes as the latter hope to regain first place.

A 3-1 defeat at Rennes dropped the reigning champions down to second in the table, while Metz remained dead last after a 3-1 loss at home to Auxerre.

We say: PSG 4-0 Metz

Even with PSG playing a Champions League affair in midweek, we expect a comfortable victory for them this weekend, regardless of who Enrique puts out there.

Metz have too many holes at the back and get stretched far too often for us to believe they can contain a side as deep as Les Parisiens for 90 minutes.

